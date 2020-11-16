/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces in Canada, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form prospectus for a proposed initial public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million (the "Offering"). The number of common shares to be sold and the price per common share have not yet been determined.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Capital Markets as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited.

The preliminary long-form prospectus contains important information relating to Haivision, the common shares and the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary long-form prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final long-form prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Haivision in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle (contribution, distribution, and delivery), using a broad range of software, hardware and services in order to deliver a full end-to-end premium level experience. Since its founding in 2004, the Company sells products globally and empowers real-time video to blue-chip end-clients operating across various industries such as technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, consumer products, financial services, healthcare and retail. Haivision's highly integrated suite of software, hardware and services act as a key part of the video infrastructure allowing enterprises and governments to efficiently contribute, distribute and deliver high-quality, real-time video securely to any device, anywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Haivision disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]