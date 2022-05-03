OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, joined Haisla Nation Chief Councillor Crystal Smith to announce the Nation's successful addition to reserve. Expanding the reserve land base is a key step that enables First Nations communities to advance their vision of self-determination and create opportunities for economic development.

Two parcels of land totalling 297.02 acres (120.2 hectares) were added to Kitamaat No. 2 reserve located in northern British Columbia. This addition to reserve was made possible by an Incremental Treaty Agreement between Haisla Nation and the Province of British Columbia, which transferred the land in question to the Haisla Nation. Haisla Nation first requested this land be added to reserve in 1949 and will now seek input from their membership to help decide what the future use of the land will be.

The Government of Canada continues to advance reconciliation and a nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations through the additions to reserve process.

Quotes

"Today, we recognize the hard work of Chief Councillor Crystal Smith and the Haisla Nation in finalizing this latest addition to reserve. Our Government is committed to working alongside Indigenous communities and their members to support their vision of self-determination, and we look forward to building upon our nation-to-nation relationship with the Haisla Nation."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We salute the generations of Haisla Nation leaders who persisted over the last 70 years to advance this important addition to reserve. We thank both British Columbia and Canada for helping us to achieve this significant milestone."

Chief Councillor Crystal Smith

Haisla Nation

Quick Facts

Haisla Nation is located on the North Coast of British Columbia near Kitimaat. Their traditional territory is situated along the Douglas Channel Region and includes the Kitlope Valley.

near Kitimaat. Their traditional territory is situated along the Douglas Channel Region and includes the Kitlope Valley. The community has a population of 1,987 members with 617 living on reserve.

Additions to reserve and reserve creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to help advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and self-sufficiency.

