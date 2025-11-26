MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - H55, a leader in certified electric propulsion systems for aviation, and Sia, an international management and transformation consulting firm, with the support of the Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Quebec (CRIAQ) and the Écoleader Fund, which aims to promote the adoption of eco-responsible business practices, announce a collaboration to accelerate the reuse of batteries from electric aviation, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and circular aerospace industry.

This collaborative mandate between H55 Canada, CRIAQ, and Sia aims to develop economic and environmental scenarios for the second life of aerospace batteries. By assessing viable business models, cross-sector synergies, and the conditions required to repurpose batteries into new applications and industries, the partners seek to optimize lifecycle management of battery modules before they reach end of life. Building on these results, H55 Canada and Sia are developing a concrete implementation plan focused on the gradual integration of eco-responsible business practices, the structuring of a robust circular-economy approach, and the strengthening of H55's capabilities and long-term commitment to sustainability.

This project helps position Quebec at the forefront of sustainable aerospace by promoting its ecosystem of industrial, institutional, and scientific players committed to a responsible transition in the sector.

"As a leader in aviation electrification, H55 is fully committed to maximizing the potential of our batteries throughout their life cycle, including second-life applications after their useful life on aircraft. The strength of the Quebec ecosystem allows us to imagine and develop these other areas or applications that have the same need for safety that our products provide. This shared vision positions H55 and its partners among the players shaping the standards of the global energy transition." -- Étienne Ferland, Managing Director, H55 Canada

"CRIAQ renews its commitment to sustainable aerospace. We are proud to offer concrete support to H55 through this project carried out in collaboration with Sia. By creating synergies and fostering collaborations, CRIAQ is strengthening Quebec's technological leadership." -- Guillaume Côté, CEO, CRIAQ

"At Sia, we are optimists when it comes to change. This collaboration allows us to explore the second life of electric aircraft batteries and move toward truly sustainable mobility." -- Myrielle Robitaille, Senior Director, Energy, Transportation, and Industry, Sia

Building on the strategic alignment between Sia-CRIAQ-H55 and a shared commitment to sustainability, this collaboration marks an important milestone in establishing a second-life market for aerospace batteries. This private and public partnership illustrates the aerospace ecosystem's ability to innovate for an efficient and sustainable circular economy. This will pave the way for new industrial and environmental opportunities, positioning aerospace as one of the drivers of the global energy transition.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss company founded by three former members of the Solar Impulse team: André Borschberg, Sébastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Its mission is to transform aviation with certified electric propulsion and battery management systems suitable for a wide range of aircraft. With its recognized expertise and pioneering heritage, H55 is at the forefront of sustainable aviation. H55 has established a Canadian subsidiary, H55 Inc., located at Saint-Hubert Airport in the Greater Montreal area. This strategic location meets the growing needs of the North American market and builds on collaborations with leading partners such as Pratt & Whitney Canada, CAE, and Harbour Air.

About Sia

Sia is an international management and transformation consulting firm with a presence in over 40 countries. In Canada, its teams support public and private sector players in their decarbonization, sustainable innovation, and clean technology integration strategies.

About CRIAQ

The Quebec Aerospace Research and Innovation Consortium (CRIAQ) is a non-profit organization that promotes collaboration between industry and academia to stimulate innovation and increase the competitiveness of Quebec's aerospace sector. Through its collaborative project mandate, CRIAQ helps position Quebec as a global leader in sustainable and innovative aerospace.

About the Écoleader Fund

The Écoleader Fund's mission is to guide and support Quebec businesses in adopting eco-responsible business practices and clean technologies. Funded by the Quebec government and coordinated by the Quebec Sustainable Development Action Fund (FAQDD), the program aims to encourage action through support, knowledge transfer, and collaboration among regional economic players.

SOURCE CRIAQ

Guillaume Côté, CEO, CRIAQ, 263-388-5886