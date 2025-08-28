Over 100 systems already sold on the Bristell B23 Energic platform, as the company inaugurates its Québec facility to continue supporting its customers

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the sale of the first 100 electric aircraft, H55, a global leader in certified electric propulsion systems for aviation, officially inaugurated today its new production site and engineering offices in Longueuil, located within Québec's aerospace innovation zone. The new plant is manufacturing battery packs for customer aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027. This marks H55's first North American location and the launch of its production operations in Canada.

View of H55’s new facilities in Longueuil, where the company is setting up production for electric propulsion and battery systems for aircraft. (CNW Group/H55)

Today's inauguration not only celebrates H55's commitment to Canada but also the growing momentum of electric aviation—highlighted by the company's successful "Across America" tour and a week-long technology showcase in Longueuil.

With this new facility, H55 is set to deliver its electric propulsion systems and battery modules for the Bristell B23 Energic ordered this year, while also serving major customers including CAE, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and Harbour Air. Certification of its 100kW electric propulsion system is expected in the near term, with first deliveries slated for 2026.

H55's commitment to Canada and Quebec is strongly supported by the federal, provincial, and municipal governments, aligning perfectly well with the country's ambitions in being a leading hub for sustainable aviation. The inauguration ceremony brought together partners, clients, suppliers, and elected officials, alongside aerospace sector representatives. Both the Bristell B23 Energic, fresh from its U.S. tour, and Harbour Air's eBeaver were featured during the ceremony.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses focused on the future. Since adopting sustainable practices is essential to the growth of the aerospace industry—a pillar of both the Canadian and Québec economies—H55's decision to establish its North American headquarters in Greater Montréal is excellent news for the entire sector. By leveraging innovative projects like this, which drive the development and adoption of green propulsion in aerospace, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainable aviation and to economic growth in every region of the country.", Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

"I am proud that our government is supporting H55, which will produce electric batteries for the aviation market. Our $10-million investment has enabled the company to grow and to choose Quebec as the location for its North American headquarters. Aerospace is a key sector of our economy, and innovation in electrification helps us maintain our position as a global leader.", Christine Fréchette, Québec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister responsible for the Montréal Metropolitan Region

"Today's inauguration marks a decisive step in the ambitious transformation of Longueuil's innovation zone. Born from one of our missions at the Paris Air Show, H55's arrival perfectly reflects our commitment to building a city of the future, where innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Their presence strengthens our economic fabric and enriches the exceptional Espace Aéro ecosystem in Longueuil. We are proud to officially welcome H55 to our city.", Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

H55 Co-Founder and Executive Chairman André Borschberg stated:

"Following the commercial success of our U.S. tour, I am delighted to inaugurate our battery assembly line in Quebec. This reflects our determination to expand our activities in North America and to be closer to our Canadian customers. The electric flight experience convinced every passenger who flew aboard the Bristell B23 Energic, powered by H55's propulsion system and technology."

"H55's new facilities in Longueuil will play a key role in advancing sustainable aviation solutions for the North American market. This strategic site will host battery production, product development, and integration support for our Canadian customers, becoming a true driver of innovation for the industry.", Martin Larose, CEO of H55

"We are excited to establish our presence at the heart of Longueuil's aerospace innovation zone. These new facilities will enable us to support our North American clients directly from Québec. We also look forward to strengthening our partnerships in Canada and contributing to the electrification of aerospace.", Etienne Ferland, General Manager of H55 Canada

From its pioneering roots as the technology legacy of Solar Impulse, to its recent achievements, H55 stands out as a reference in sustainable aviation, specializing in certifiable electric propulsion and battery systems.

H55 is a Swiss company founded by three former members of the Solar Impulse team: André Borschberg, Sébastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Its mission is to transform aviation with certified electric propulsion and battery management systems designed for a wide range of aircraft. With recognized expertise and a pioneering legacy, H55 is at the forefront of sustainable aviation.

H55 has established a Canadian subsidiary, H55 Inc., strategically located at Saint-Hubert Airport in Greater Montréal. This site addresses the growing North American market and builds on collaborations with leading partners such as Pratt & Whitney Canada, CAE, and Harbour Air.

