H55 FLIES 'ACROSS AMERICA' IN ITS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT, THE B23 ENERGIC, CARRYING PASSENGERS TO DEMONSTRATE THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC AVIATION--QUIET, ECONOMICAL, AND EMISSION-FREE

SION, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55, the electric aviation leader and spin-off of the pioneering Solar Impulse project, is launching its most ambitious initiative yet: H55 Across America. This cross-country tour will spotlight the Bristell B23 Energic, the first fully electric two-seater aircraft to be certified under Part 23 regulations, at major aviation hubs throughout the United States.

From April to August 2025, H55 will deliver real-world electric flight demonstrations with VIP guests — stopping at key aviation events including SUN'n FUN in Florida and EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin.

"We pioneered electric aviation with Solar Impulse, crossing the U.S. in 2016 during our flight around the world," says André Borschberg, H55 Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "Now we're back—not with a prototype, but with an aircraft to be commercialized, with deliveries starting a next year. The B23 Energic is bringing electric flight to pilot training and general aviation."

Targeted at flight schools, aero clubs, military academies, and private pilots, the B23 Energic, powered by H55's certified electric propulsion and battery technology, and manufactured by Bristell offers considerable benefits over conventional aircraft: lower operating costs, efficient and quiet compared to similar combustion model aircraft.

"Aviation is at a turning point," says Kristen Jurn, H55's U.S. Sales Manager. "Electrification isn't coming—it's here. This tour is about more than showcasing an aircraft. It's about proving electric aviation is ready for scale. As a pilot, I believe the U.S. market, known for embracing innovation, will respond strongly to a solution that delivers both performance and efficiency".

"The B23 Energic represents a fundamental shift in how we think about aviation," says Martin Larose, CEO of H55. "Electric flight is no longer a future concept; it's a certified, operational solution ready to deliver real value today. What sets H55 apart is our integrated approach: we don't just build propulsion systems, we deliver a complete electric aviation ecosystem—from energy storage and performance optimization to certification support". While we started with general aviation, H55 is now expanding its reach with customer applications in regional air mobility and commercial aviation".

The Across America Tour is more than a showcase of a groundbreaking aircraft—it's a powerful demonstration of how electric aviation can scale and redefine the future of flight. As part of this momentum, H55 is steadily advancing toward key certification milestones: battery certification requirements will be completed by mid-2025, followed by full electric propulsion system (EPS), with U.S. and Canadian approvals to follow. These achievements will cement H55's position as a trusted and certified provider of electric propulsion solutions for the next generation of aircraft. It's an exciting moment for aviation—and Across America is a rare opportunity to experience that future, up close and in the air.

About the "Across America" Tour

H55 Across America is an open invitation to flight schools, government agencies, investors, and aviation professionals to experience the commercial reality of electric flight—up close and in the air.

Over the course of five months, the tour will make stops at major aviation hubs and events across the U.S., including California, Florida (SUN 'n FUN), Texas, Colorado, and Wisconsin (EAA AirVenture), among others.

Tour highlights include:

Live Demo & Test Flights – Get behind the controls of the B23 Energic and evaluate its performance in real-world conditions.

Technology Showcases – Explore H55's advanced electric propulsion and battery systems, with a focus on safety, reliability, and scalability.

Industry & Government Engagement – Join conversations with regulators, aviation stakeholders, and policymakers about the future of sustainable flight.

Educational Partnerships – Discover how electric aviation is shaping the next generation of pilot training through collaborations with universities and flight academies.

Who should attend:

Flight Schools

Aero Clubs

Military Service Academies

Airport operators

MROs and FBOs

Aerospace / Aviation Universities

Aviation enthusiasts passionate about the future of flight

Where to find us:

April, Florida

May, Alabama and Arizona

and June, Nevada and California

and July, Colorado and Wisconsin

and August, New York

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded and led by the former Solar Impulse management team, André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont and Gregory Blatt. H55's mission is to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft to achieve sustainable air travel. Through a commitment of providing certified solutions and its pioneering legacy, the H55 team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts is at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electric aviation.

