H.I.G. Capital Makes a Strategic Investment in 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC

BOSTON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed a strategic investment in 360 Destination Group ("360DG") and CSI DMC ("CSI"), to facilitate the merger of two leading destination management companies ("DMCs").

CSI and 360DG both provide end-to-end event services in the U.S. and international markets to enterprise customers, planning and managing large corporate events, incentive trips, and conferences. Both companies craft memorable and bespoke event experiences that require deep local expertise, with services including décor design, food and beverage management, entertainment, production, and transportation. Together, the combined company will be positioned to better serve customers across 46 destinations, both in the U.S. as well as internationally.

Trevor Hanks, Managing Partner of 360DG, said, "This investment marks a significant milestone, allowing us to extend our reach and elevate the experiences we provide to our clients. With the support of H.I.G., we can further innovate and offer even more tailored and high-impact events in new and existing locations." Shelly Archer, Managing Partner of 360DG, added, "This transaction will allow us to better serve our customers on a global scale, while maintaining the local expertise that sets us apart."

Hope Valentine, President of CSI, said, "CSI has always been committed to providing our clients with creative, personalized, and innovative event experiences across locations. This merger enables us to leverage our complementary strengths, ensuring that we continue to provide extraordinary events across an even larger geographic footprint." Tom Hubler, Chief Operating Officer of CSI, added, "By joining forces, CSI and 360DG will be able to deliver even more creativity to our customers and enhance the white glove service they expect. Together, we are expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers across more destinations with even greater executional excellence."

Andrey Vakhovskiy, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "We believe this merger of equals creates the leading event services platform in the destination management industry. CSI and 360DG both have strong reputations for delivering exceptional experiences, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and setting a new industry standard in destination events."

About 360 Destination Group

Since 1978, 360DG has delivered unforgettable events and memorable experiences for its enterprise clients, serving their large corporate events, incentive trips and conferences. 360DG is a one-stop shop for corporations, and provides end-to-end event services including décor design, food & beverage management, entertainment & activity coordination, and transportation. To learn more about 360DG, please visit 360dg.com .

About CSI DMC

Since 1987, CSI DMC has been a leader in crafting memorable destination experiences. Driven by a team of talented designers, destination experts, and event management professionals, CSI DMC supports its clients' success with creativity, deep destination knowledge, extensive local relationships, global resources, and proven logistical expertise. To learn more about CSI DMC, please visit csi-dmc.com .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.



H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.



H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.



H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contact:

Andrey Vakhovskiy

Managing Director

[email protected]

Rachel Overboe

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

800 Boylston Street

Suite 910

Boston, MA 02199

P: 617.262.8455

hig.com

