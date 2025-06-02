H.I.G. Capital Expands Its European Middle Market Private Equity Team with the Addition of Antonin Marcus

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce today that Antonin Marcus has joined the Firm as a Managing Director on H.I.G.'s Middle Market Private Equity team in France.

Based in Paris, Antonin is a proven private equity investor with over 15 years of experience in private equity and finance, covering several sectors and investment strategies. Prior to joining H.I.G., he spent eight years with Eurazeo. Before that, Antonin worked for H.I.G. in Paris, and he began his career with Goldman Sachs in London.

Olivier Boyadjian, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Paris office, commented: "Antonin is a highly regarded private equity investor. We are excited to have him rejoin H.I.G. as a Managing Director in charge of our Middle Market LBO activities in France."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. European Middle Market LBO team, said: "We are delighted to welcome Antonin to our team. His deep experience and extensive network will be instrumental to our continued success in France."

In commenting on his new role, Antonin Marcus added: "I am thrilled to be back with the H.I.G. team and build upon the success in Europe. Through H.I.G.'s Middle Market LBO strategy, we will further complement the Firm's breadth of capabilities in France with an additional focus on larger transactions."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Olivier Boyadjian

Head of H.I.G. Paris office

[email protected]

Markus Noe-Nordberg

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. European Capital S.A.S.

2, Rue Lord Byron

5th Floor

75008 Paris

France

P: +33 (0) 1 53 57 50 60

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital