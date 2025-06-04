Highridge Medical, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Divestiture of its Bone Healing Division

MIAMI, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Highridge Medical ("Highridge"), has completed the sale of its EBI Bone Healing Division ("EBI") to Avista Healthcare Partners. H.I.G. continues to own Highridge, a leader in the global spinal device market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies. The divestiture marks a strategic move by Highridge to prioritize its focus on core spine solutions and accelerate innovation in surgical technologies.

H.I.G. initially acquired EBI as part of the Highridge take-private transaction in April 2024. Based in Parsippany, NJ, EBI is a leading provider of non-invasive bone stimulation devices for spinal and orthopedic patients. Following the acquisition, H.I.G. made several significant investments in EBI, including the addition of new senior leadership and expanded product development capabilities.

Glen Kashuba, CEO of EBI, commented: "I'm incredibly proud of the EBI team and all that we've accomplished together. This next chapter presents an exciting opportunity to broaden the Company's impact by delivering proven bone healing technologies to even more patients. EBI remains deeply committed to advancing care, supporting our clinical partners, and driving meaningful, life-changing outcomes."

Mike Gallagher, Managing Director at H.I.G., added: "We have had a successful partnership with Glen and his team to support the growing demand for EBI's product line. Their team brings deep sector expertise and a strong track record of successful commercial execution, innovation, and advancing patient care. EBI is in excellent hands going forward and well-positioned for continued success. Furthermore, this transaction allows us to make significant investments in Highridge's core spine business, where we see tremendous opportunities to lead the next generation of spine care through continued focus on innovation and exceptional patient outcomes."

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to H.I.G. in connection with the transaction.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. Highridge has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit highridgemedical.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital