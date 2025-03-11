H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Quisitive

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company"), a Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider. Quisitive's management team, headed by CEO Mike Reinhart, will continue to lead the Company.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas, Quisitive is a premier cloud services provider in the Microsoft ecosystem, providing digital transformation services, managed services, and AI solutions to mid-size and enterprise clients. The Company has nearly 500 employees globally, and helps clients harness the power of Microsoft Cloud solutions to modernize software applications, streamline business processes, securely migrate and optimize cloud environments in Azure, enhance workforce collaboration, and advance data capabilities and analytics. Quisitive's industry-leading technical capabilities, breadth of offerings, and proprietary technologies distinguish the Company as a preeminent Microsoft partner.

Mike Reinhart, CEO of Quisitive, said, "This partnership with H.I.G. is an acknowledgement of the trusted and cutting-edge advisory and support services our employees provide to clients as they navigate critical technology evolution. Given H.I.G.'s track record in the IT services sector, we are excited to partner with them as we continue our strategic growth and investment agenda to benefit our customers."

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "We gained a real appreciation for Quisitive's differentiation in its scale and depth of technical offerings across the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem, including valued products such as Dynamics, Power BI, Azure, Copilot, and Fabric. We have been extremely impressed by what Mike and the management team have built over the last decade, and look forward to helping the Company accelerate growth."

H.I.G. was advised by Guggenheim Securities LLC, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP.

About Quisitive

Quisitive is a premier global Microsoft partner that leverages the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. The Company focuses on helping enterprises across industries use the Microsoft platform to adapt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit quisitive.com .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value- added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

