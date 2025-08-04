H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Kantar Media

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Kantar Media from the Kantar Group.

Headquartered in London, UK, Kantar Media is a global leader in media measurement and analytics, providing cutting-edge insights into audience behavior, advertising effectiveness, and media consumption patterns. The company operates in over 60 markets and offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including audience measurement, cross-media analytics, and media validation tools that empower brands, agencies, and media owners.

Patrick Béhar, CEO of Kantar Media, stated, "With the transaction now complete, we are delighted to officially be part of the H.I.G. family. I would like to extend my thanks to H.I.G. for their confidence in our vision and the significant investment in our future. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one where we will sharpen our strategic focus, reinforce our position as a fiercely independent authority in media measurement, and accelerate innovation on behalf of our clients, partners, and teams around the world."

Nishant Nayyar, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "Kantar Media has long been recognized as a foundational player in the global media ecosystem, providing mission-critical data and AI-powered analytics that drive strategic decision-making for its clients. With an evolving suite of data solutions and proprietary measurement capabilities, we believe the company is well-positioned under Patrick's leadership to thrive as an independent organization and accelerate its growth as a market leader in media measurement and advanced analytics."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Middle Market Private Equity, added, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Kantar Media, a business at the forefront of audience measurement and analytics. H.I.G.'s experience scaling businesses and executing corporate carve-outs positions us well to support Kantar Media's transition as an independent company."

H.I.G. was advised by Morgan Stanley & Co. International, ING, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

About Kantar Media

Kantar Media is a global leader in media measurement and analytics, providing clients with comprehensive insights into audience behavior, advertising effectiveness, and media consumption patterns. With a deep understanding of the global media landscape, Kantar Media offers data-driven solutions that help brands, agencies, and media owners optimize their marketing strategies and drive measurable results. For more information, visit kantarmedia.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contact:

Nishant Nayyar

Managing Director

[email protected]

Markus Noe-Nordberg

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital