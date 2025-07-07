H.I.G. Will Retain Minority Ownership as Brand Accelerates Growth into New Era

MIAMI, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G. Growth"), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, The GLD Shop ("GLD" or the "Company"), a category-defining jewelry and lifestyle brand, to MarcyPen Capital Partners ("MarcyPen"), joined by Brand Velocity Group. H.I.G. will continue to maintain a minority interest in the company and support its next chapter of growth.

Based in Miami, FL, GLD is an international lifestyle jewelry brand known for designing both classic and custom chains, pendants, watches, and accessories. Since launching in 2015, GLD has become a cultural force with millions of customers and followers, trusted by top athletes, artists, and tastemakers around the world. GLD blends streetwear edge with luxury craftsmanship and is redefining what modern jewelry looks like across sport, music, and fashion.

Following H.I.G.'s strategic investment and partnership in 2021, GLD has built a world-class leadership team, enhanced its marketing strategy, significantly expanded its product portfolio, and deepened its connection with its loyal following and community. The Company grew its revenue by more than 130% over four years and achieved significant levels of profitability.

Evan Karp, Managing Director at H.I.G. Growth, said, "GLD's evolution from a digital disruptor to category leader has been part of our aligned vision with Christian and the senior management team since our initial investment. We're proud of the growth we achieved working together, and we believe that MarcyPen and Brand Velocity Group are the ideal partners to expand upon the foundation that we have built. We look forward to joining them in this next phase of the Company's continued growth."

Christian Johnston, Founder, President, and Chief Creative Officer of GLD, said, "H.I.G.'s collaborative approach proved immensely valuable throughout our partnership. Their support and insights allowed us to reach key milestones as we grew our team and expanded our product portfolio. We look forward to continuing our partnership with H.I.G. as we kick off our next phase of growth alongside new investors MarcyPen and Brand Velocity Group."

About The GLD Shop

About H.I.G Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise, such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at HIGgrowth.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

