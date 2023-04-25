H&R REIT AND K2 ANNOUNCE EXECUTION OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or "the REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) today announced that it has entered into a support agreement (the "Support Agreement") with the K2 Principal Fund L.P. and K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. (collectively, "K2"), a significant unitholder of H&R. Among other stipulations in the Support Agreement, K2 has withdrawn its four nominees who were slated to stand for election at the upcoming meeting of unitholders scheduled for June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting").

K2 has also agreed with H&R to support the election of two additional, mutually agreed upon, independent trustees to H&R's Board of Trustees, Lindsay Brand and Leonard Abramsky, with the size of the Board increasing by two to 10 trustees, and has also agreed to vote in favour of the balance of the trustees slated for re-election. Subject to her election as a trustee at the Meeting, Mrs. Brand will be appointed to the Compensation, Environmental, Social & Governance and Nominating Committee.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement with K2 and with the addition of two additional, highly qualified candidates to serve on H&R's Board of Trustees," said H&R Executive Chairman Tom Hofstedter. "K2 has expressed strong support for our transformational repositioning strategy, which helped to make H&R a top performing REIT last year. We will continue to drive further momentum as we execute on our plans to deliver value to unitholders. On behalf of my fellow trustees, I look forward to welcoming Mrs. Brand and Mr. Abramsky to the Board and working with them."

The nomination of two additional, independent trustees follows the appointment of Donald Clow to the Board in March 2023, and marks another milestone in a board renewal process that began in 2017. Upon election of Mrs. Brand and Mr. Abramsky, all eight of the REIT's independent trustees will have joined the Board within the last three years, and 40 percent of the Board will be comprised by women.

"As a significant unitholder of H&R, we appreciate the Board and management's willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue," said Shawn Kimel, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of K2. "We welcome the addition of Mrs. Brand and Mr. Abramsky to serve on the Board of Trustees and we will continue to closely engage with management and the Board of Trustees to drive unitholder value."

Mrs. Brand is an experienced real estate industry executive and investor who most recently served as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Dream Unlimited Corp., one of Canada's leading real estate companies. In her role as CIO, Mrs. Brand led over $2 billion of acquisitions and structured over $3 billion of development partnerships. Prior to the Dream Group of Companies, Mrs. Brand was employed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce holding positions in their Real Estate Commercial Banking Group and their Corporate Development Group. She currently serves on the board of True North Commercial REIT and is a trustee of the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto. Mrs. Brand holds a Bachelor of Arts & Honours Business of Administration (HBA) from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a Masters of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University.

Mr. Abramsky is the Founder and President of The Dunloe Group Inc., a real estate investment company. Previously, he was a Managing Partner of Brookfield Financial Corp, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in a number of areas including the active trading and financing of all forms of commercial property, and also oversaw its international expansion. Mr. Abramsky's extensive real estate background also includes serving as a former Director of Rouse Properties Inc. Mr. Abramsky currently serves on the boards of First Capital REIT and Dream Residential REIT. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate and Investment Finance from Boston University.

The Support Agreement also sets out customary restrictions and voting covenants for K2 and will be filed on SEDAR.

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at December 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

About The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

Founded in December of 2000, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. has a broadly diversified Canadian and U.S. portfolio and is the flagship fund of K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. K2 are active managers and seek out best in class companies who drive optimal return on capital. For more information about K2, visit www.k2.ca.

