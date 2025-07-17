H&R Declares July 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) today declared the following distribution.

Monthly Distribution Declared

H&R today declared a distribution for the month of July scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date July 2025 $0.05 $0.60 July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.5 billion as at March 31, 2025. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 25.6 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long-term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, H&R's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including with respect to the timing of release of financial results and the payment of distributions. Such forward-looking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what H&R believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, Email [email protected]