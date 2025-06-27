H&R Reports Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 30, 2025 for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Circular") held earlier today was elected as a trustee of the REIT.

Each of the REIT trustees was re-elected with votes in favour ranging from approximately 94.18% to 99.85% of the votes cast at the meeting. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Leonard Abramsky 137,122,931 98.41 % 2,219,333 1.59 % Lindsay Brand 133,987,514 96.16 % 5,354,749 3.84 % Jennifer A. Chasson 137,203,081 98.46 % 2,139,183 1.54 % Donald E. Clow 136,558,952 98.00 % 2,782,487 2.00 % Mark M. Cowie 139,137,063 99.85 % 205,201 0.15 % S. Stephen Gross 138,008,371 99.04 % 1,333,892 0.96 % Brenna Haysom 131,939,695 94.69 % 7,402,569 5.31 % Thomas J. Hofstedter 131,236,218 94.18 % 8,106,045 5.82 % Juli Morrow 139,122,272 99.84 % 219,167 0.16 % Marvin Rubner 139,101,898 99.83 % 239,541 0.17 %

In addition, the REIT is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 130,671,954 votes (93.78%) voting in favour of the 'say on pay' resolution.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.5 billion as at March 31, 2025. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 25.6 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long-term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, or e-mail [email protected]