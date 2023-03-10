H&R Block helps make it easier for Canadians to navigate critical government benefits they may be entitled to

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, H&R Block Canada announced the integration of Prosper Canada's Benefits Wayfinder, an online tool that makes identifying and accessing government benefits easier for Canadians, into their online software.

"Prosper Canada is thrilled that H&R Block now includes access to the Benefits Wayfinder tool on their online software," said Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada. "This will help financially struggling customers to quickly identify income benefits they are eligible for but not receiving, and how to access them. With so many Canadians feeling affordability pressures, connecting people to financial information and help is more critical than ever. H&R Block deserves real credit for responding to meet Canadians' financial help needs."

The Benefits Wayfinder is a bilingual, easy to use, plain language tool that provides customized benefit recommendations for each user based on their life circumstances. The tool also includes a Disability Benefits Compass that helps people living with disabilities to navigate the complex and challenging process of accessing disability support.

"We're happy to provide this tool to our clients to make navigating the world of taxes easier for them," said Peter Bruno, President of H&R Block Canada. "We are always looking for ways to ensure Canadians are aware of the credits and benefits set out by the federal and provincial governments, of which there are literally hundreds to navigate. We know it can be daunting to identify and determine eligibility, and this is just one more way we're ensuring Canadians get the credits and benefits they're entitled to."

To use this tool with H&R Block, simply log into your account on hrblock.ca and follow the tax filing instructions. In the "wrap-up" section, the tax savings tab allows filers to visit the Benefit's Wayfinder tool for help accessing eligible benefits.

About H&R Block Canada

A trusted partner of Canadians for over 55 years, H&R Block Canada is Canada's tax leader. Serving more than 900 locations across Canada, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, through drop off service, upload their documents remotely, or use do-it-yourself Tax Software. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, trains new experts and ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. We work with government, business and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. To learn more about Prosper Canada, please visit www.prospercanada.org.

