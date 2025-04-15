65% of Canadians Are Not Aware They Can Claim Back Missed Tax Credits and Benefits Up to The Last 10 Years; In Knowing This 38% Believe There Are Amounts They Missed and Can Claim

H&R Block Canada found missed tax benefits and credit for 50% of Canadians from prior tax returns filed elsewhere on average returning $2,900; Provides tips on 10 most commonly missed tax benefits and credits.

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Nearly 2 out of 3 Canadians (65%) report that they were not aware that you can amend your tax returns from the last 10 years to claim any benefits, deductions, or credits that you were entitled to but missed, an H&R Block Canada survey reveals. When learning of this, 38% of Canadians believe there are amounts they could still claim. In knowing they can amend prior tax returns, more than a third (34%) say they are inclined to review prior returns in case they miss any tax benefits, credits or deductions that they were legible for. However, a whopping 72% of Canadians indicate that amending tax returns for prior years feels like too much hassle to see if they missed any credit, benefits, or deductions they were entitled to.

"There's no doubt that there are likely hundreds of thousands of Canadians who have left money on the table from missed credits and benefits from prior tax returns. Meaning, if you filed a tax return and missed a credit or deduction you were entitled to in years past, you can go back to the CRA and amend the previous assessment," said Yannick Lemay, Tax Expert at H&R Block Canada. "Through our free Second Look service, on average we find nearly $3,000 in unclaimed credits and benefits for Canadians that filed elsewhere from prior years. We encourage Canadians to explore if and where they may have missed putting money back in their pockets from previous tax returns, and to focus on ensuring they don't miss out on the tax credits and benefits that are most commonly missed. After all, you have a 50% chance of putting thousands of dollars back in your pocket!"

Out of the more than 400 tax credits and deductions available, every year Canadians unknowingly leave money on the table. From medical expenses, disability and caregiver credits, to child-related credits and benefits, H&R Block Canada points to some of the most commonly missed tax credits and deductions, including:

Child Care Expense Deduction: Deducts up to $8,000 per child under 7, $5,000 per child aged 7-16, and $11,000 for a disabled child. Canada Caregiver Credit (CCC): For those Canadians supporting a spouse, partner, child, or dependent with a disability or medical condition, a non-refundable tax credit of up to $8,375 can be claimed on their 2024 tax return. Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC): For expenses, including prescription glasses (and also prescription sunglasses!), dental work (such as crowns, braces and dental implants), travel for medical treatment (if over 40 km), gluten-free food (for celiac disease) and therapy and mental health services. Canada Workers Benefit (CWB): A refundable tax credit for low-income workers, with a maximum credit in 2024 of $1,590 for individuals and $2,739 for families. Tuition and Education Tax Credits: Students can transfer up to $5,000 of unused tuition credits to a parent, spouse, or grandparent; many students forget to claim past tuition fees. Any unused credit can be carried forward without limit of time. Interest on Student Loans: On your 2024 return, you can claim interest paid in 2024, or in any of the past 5 years, on federal and provincial student loans. Home Accessibility Tax Credit (HATC): Covers renovations for seniors (65+) or disabled individuals to improve home accessibility, with a credit of 15% (12.5% in Quebec ) or up to $3,000 (or $2,500 in Quebec ) on expenses up to $20,000 (including GST/HST). Moving Expenses Deduction: If you move at least 40 kilometres closer to work or school, you may be eligible to deduct moving costs like transportation and travel, temporary living expenses and real estate fees. Disability Tax Credit (DTC): For individuals with prolonged physical or mental impairments up to $9,872 in non-refundable tax credits. Many Canadians with conditions like ADHD, diabetes, or mental health conditions qualify but don't claim. First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit (HBTC): A $10,000 credit (saves $1,500 in taxes) for first-time home buyers ( $1,200 in Quebec ).

