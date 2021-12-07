H&R Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Unitholders Vote FOR All Matters Proposed at Upcoming Special Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or "the REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, two leading independent proxy firms, have recommended that unitholders of H&R vote "FOR" all matters proposed in the management information circular (the "Circular") of H&R dated November 5, 2021 in connection with the special meeting (the "Meeting") of H&R to be held via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HR2021Special on December 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time).

Unitholders are encouraged to review the Circular, which provides a detailed discussion of the proposed matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.meetingdocuments.com/astca/hr. The proxy voting deadline is 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 and full details of voting procedures are described in the Circular.

Unitholder Questions and Assistance

Unitholders who have questions regarding the matters proposed in the Circular or require assistance with voting may contact H&R's proxy solicitation agent and unitholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside of North America) or by email at [email protected].

About H&R

H&R is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.1 billion at September 30, 2021. H&R has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high-quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet. H&R is currently undergoing a five-year, transformational strategic repositioning to create a simplified, growth-oriented company focusing on multi-residential and industrial properties to surface significant value for unitholders.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in H&R's management information circular dated November 5, 2021 and in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what H&R believe are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Additional information regarding H&R is available at http://www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedar.com.

For further information: Please contact Alex Avery or Larry Froom, H&R REIT (416) 635-7520, or e-mail [email protected]

