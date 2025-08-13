H&R REIT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Tom Hofstedter, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer said "Our Q2 performance highlights our continued ability to drive operating results and execute against our strategy. In the first half of 2025, we completed or entered into agreements to sell $121.6 million of real estate assets. Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) increased 3.4%, and FFO improved to $0.61 per Unit from $0.60 per Unit in the prior year period. These results support our ongoing efforts to simplify the portfolio and enhance long-term value for unitholders."

(1) At the REIT's proportionate share. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) June 30, 2021 has been used as a benchmark since H&R's Strategic Repositioning Plan was announced prior to the release of H&R's Q3 2021 results. (3) Excludes the Bow and 100 Wynford, which were legally sold in October 2021 and August 2022, respectively. (4) Includes three office properties advancing through the process of rezoning into residential properties.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



June 30 December 31 December 31

2025 2024 2023 Total assets (in thousands) $9,890,709 $10,620,487 $10,777,643 Debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) 34.9 % 33.4 % 34.2 % Debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 45.5 % 43.7 % 44.0 % Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2)(3) 9.2x 9.4x 8.5x Unitholders' equity (in thousands) $4,724,801 $5,278,743 $5,192,375 Units outstanding (in thousands) 262,566 262,016 261,868 Exchangeable units outstanding (in thousands) 17,424 17,974 17,974 Unitholders' equity per Unit $17.99 $20.15 $19.83 Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Unit(2)(4) $18.86 $20.92 $20.75



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands except for per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rentals from investment properties $204,011 $204,775 $409,650 $414,296 Net operating income $143,826 $144,470 $226,789 $238,657 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(5) $124,751 $121,733 $251,161 $242,859 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments $26,780 ($108,859) $16,698 ($96,309) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets ($280,656) ($302,310) ($333,354) ($346,477) Net loss ($166,370) ($272,666) ($218,388) ($240,874) Funds from Operations ("FFO")(5) $87,804 $85,631 $170,902 $168,697 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")(5) $73,380 $68,805 $141,393 $137,592 Weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units 279,990 279,905 279,990 279,876 FFO per basic and diluted Unit(2) $0.314 $0.306 $0.610 $0.603 AFFO per basic and diluted Unit(2) $0.262 $0.246 $0.505 $0.492 Cash distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.150 $0.300 $0.300 Payout ratio as a % of FFO(2) 47.8 % 49.0 % 49.2 % 49.8 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO(2) 57.3 % 61.0 % 59.4 % 61.0 %

(1) Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans, lines of credit and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) These are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is based on the trailing 12 months and is calculated in the non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (4) See page 11 of this news release for a detailed calculation of NAV per Unit. (5) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT Q2 2025 ACTIVITY

Net Operating Income Highlights:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Operating Segment:











Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Residential(1) $43,011 $42,290 1.7 % $87,494 $84,630 3.4 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Industrial(1) 16,689 17,105 (2.4) % 33,870 33,540 1.0 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Office(1) 39,317 38,563 2.0 % 78,615 77,389 1.6 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Retail(1) 25,734 23,775 8.2 % 51,182 47,300 8.2 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(1) 124,751 121,733 2.5 % 251,161 242,859 3.4 % Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 30,591 32,702 (6.5) % 59,524 69,404 (14.2) % Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(3) 16,820 14,378 17.0 % (32,374) (29,443) (10.0) % Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 3,861 5,448 (29.1) % 7,519 10,424 (27.9) % Net operating income from equity accounted investments(1) (32,197) (29,791) (8.1) % (59,041) (54,587) (8.2) % Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements $143,826 $144,470 (0.4) % $226,789 $238,657 (5.0) %

(1) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) Transactions includes acquisitions, dispositions, and transfers of investment properties to or from properties under development during the 18-month period ended June 30, 2025. (3) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRS Interpretations Committee Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") relates to the timing of the liability recognition for U.S. realty taxes. By excluding the impact of IFRIC 21, U.S. realty tax expenses are evenly matched with realty tax recoveries received from tenants throughout the period.

Fair Value Adjustment on Real Estate Assets Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating Segment:











Residential ($35,732) ($75,363) $39,631 ($38,243) ($83,556) $45,313 Industrial (45,889) (21,268) (24,621) (63,108) (39,787) (23,321) Office (108,028) (204,563) 96,535 (138,784) (210,603) 71,819 Retail (7,473) (95,494) 88,021 (2,041) (103,088) 101,047 Land and properties under development (74,389) (30,475) (43,914) (105,918) (31,956) (73,962) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets per the REIT's proportionate share(1) (271,511) (427,163) 155,652 (348,094) (468,990) 120,896 Less: equity accounted investments (9,145) 124,853 (133,998) 14,740 122,513 (107,773) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets per the REIT's Financial Statements ($280,656) ($302,310) $21,654 ($333,354) ($346,477) $13,123

(1) The REIT's proportionate share is a non-GAAP measure defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, management reduced the valuations of its downtown Toronto office properties advancing through the process of rezoning to residential use to an average of $120 per square foot, primarily due to softening economic conditions, which has halted the development of many new high-rise residential projects. The downtown Toronto office properties include 145 Wellington St. W. and 310 & 330 Front St. W., which are included in investment properties, as well as 53 & 55 Yonge St., which is included in properties under development.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, management reduced the valuations on its industrial properties due to lower market rent assumptions for renewals and vacant properties.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, management reduced the valuations across its U.S. land parcels, primarily due to softening economic conditions as well as persistently high interest rates for construction financing, resulting in higher construction costs.

Transaction Highlights

2025 Property Dispositions

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, H&R sold its ownership interests in seven Canadian retail properties, one U.S. retail property and one commercial unit adjacent to a Canadian office property totalling 351,606 square feet for $64.7 million, all at H&R's ownership interest.

During Q2 2025, H&R entered into agreements to sell one U.S. retail property, one Canadian retail property and one Canadian office property, which were all classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2025, for approximately $56.9 million.

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, H&R sold two properties which were classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2025: (i) 69 Yonge St., a 89,276 square foot office property in Toronto, ON, for $20.2 million. As at June 30, 2025, the property was 81.4% occupied with an average remaining lease term of 3.4 years; and (ii) 3990 Red Cedar Dr., a 9,751 square foot retail property in Highlands Ranch, CO, for $10.1 million (U.S. $7.4 million.)

Leasing Update

During 2025, H&R had three industrial vacancies: (i) 5550 Skyline Way N.E., a 62,403 square foot property at H&R's 50% ownership interest, in Calgary AB, became available for lease in February 2025; (ii) 77 Union St., a 195,000 square foot property in Toronto, ON became available for lease in June 2025; and (iii) 100 Metropolitan Rd., a 369,051 square feet at H&R's 50% ownership interest, in Toronto, ON became available to lease in June 2025.

The weighted average annual contractual rent per square foot at lease expiry at these three properties was $6.30.

In June 2025, 6900 Maritz Drive in Mississauga, ON, a newly constructed 122,367 square foot industrial building reached substantial completion, at which point it was transferred from properties under development to investment properties. The property is currently available for lease.

The industrial vacancies discussed above resulted in H&R's industrial occupancy decreasing from 98.9% as at December 31, 2024 to 89.9% as at June 30, 2025.

In June 2025, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., ("Couche-Tard") completed the acquisition of GetGo Cafe + Market ("GetGo") from Giant Eagle, Inc. GetGo's locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana will make up a new and separate business unit within Couche-Tard's U.S. store network. Therefore, as at June 30, 2025, Giant Eagle, Inc. represented 3.6% of H&R's rentals from investment properties and Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, a subsidiary of Couche-Tard, represented 1.8% of H&R's rentals from investment properties, whereas as at March 31, 2025, Giant Eagle, Inc. represented 5.5% of H&R's rentals from investment properties.

Development Update

Canadian Properties under Development

In January 2024, H&R received approval from the City of Mississauga to replace the existing 104,689 square foot office building at 6900 Maritz Drive in Mississauga, ON with a new 122,367 square foot industrial building. Construction commenced in 2024, and the project reached substantial completion in June 2025, at which point it was transferred from properties under development to investment properties. The building incorporates sustainability features such as EV charging stations and solar panel readiness, and it is targeting LEED Gold certification.

Equity Accounted Investments

H&R has a 50% managing ownership interest in 560 & 600 Slate Drive, a 26.6 acre land site in Mississauga, ON, located next to Toronto Pearson International Airport and in close proximity to access points on the 410, 401 and 407 Highways. In 2024, construction commenced on two single storey industrial buildings totalling 309,727 square feet and 160,485 square feet, respectively at the 100% level. Both buildings have been designed with flexibility such that they can accommodate either single or multiple tenants. Both will include sustainability elements such as EV charging stations and solar panel readiness and are targeting LEED Gold certification. As at June 30, 2025, the total budget for 560 & 600 Slate Drive was approximately $66.3 million with costs remaining to complete of $13.1 million, all at H&R's ownership interest. The yield on cost for the overall project is expected to be approximately 6.6% with completion expected in Q3 2025.

H&R has a 29.1% ownership interest in Lantower Residential REDT (No.1) JV LP ("REDT JV LP"). The REDT JV LP owns two residential development projects (the "REDT Projects") in Florida, in which 601 residential rental units are currently under construction to be completed in mid-2026. As at June 30, 2025, H&R's share of the total budget for the REDT Projects was approximately $83.0 million (U.S. $61.0 million) with costs remaining to complete of $41.4 million (U.S. $30.4 million), all at H&R's ownership interest. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, H&R earned $4.0 million in fees and interest income from the REDT JV LP (June 30, 2024 - $0.9 million). During the six months ended June 30, 2025, H&R earned $5.7 million in fees and interest income from the REDT JV LP (June 30, 2024 - $0.9 million).

Debt & Liquidity Highlights

Mortgages

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, H&R repaid one mortgage of approximately $46.8 million, which bore interest at 4.2%.

Debentures

In June 2025, H&R redeemed all of its $400.0 million, Series Q Senior Debentures, which bore interest at 4.071% per annum.

Liquidity

As at June 30, 2025, H&R had cash and cash equivalents of $60.1 million, $377.3 million available under its unused lines of credit and an unencumbered property pool of approximately $4.3 billion.

As at June 30, 2025, debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements was 34.9% compared to 33.4% as at December 31, 2024. As at June 30, 2025, debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP ratio, refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release) was 45.5% compared to 43.7% as at December 31, 2024.

Special Committee Process

The Special Committee of independent trustees together with its financial and legal advisors continues to evaluate value-maximizing alternatives and determine the best path forward for the REIT and its unitholders.

The Special Committee was formed in February 2025 following receipt of an unsolicited expression of interest. Since that time, it has received additional interest and is currently engaged in discussions with multiple parties.

The REIT continues to believe in the long-term strategy including the strategic repositioning plan and the Board will only pursue a potential transaction that is in the best interests of the REIT and its unitholders. At this time, there is no certainty that a transaction will result, nor is there a defined timeline for the process to conclude.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, H&R incurred $8.7 million in transaction costs relating to the Potential Transaction, which primarily consists of legal and advisor fees for the REIT and the Special Committee.

MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION DECLARED

H&R today declared a distribution for the month of August scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date August 2025 $0.05 $0.60 August 29, 2025 September 15, 2025

ABOUT H&R REIT

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "REIT's Financial Statements") were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, H&R's management uses a number of measures, including NAV per Unit, FFO, AFFO, FFO and AFFO per basic and diluted Unit, payout ratio as a % of FFO, payout ratio as a % of AFFO, debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share, debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share, Same–Property net operating income (cash basis) and the REIT's proportionate share, which do not have meanings recognized or standardized under IFRS or GAAP. These non–GAAP measures and non–GAAP ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, H&R's method of calculating these supplemental non–GAAP measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. H&R uses these measures to better assess H&R's underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

For information on the most directly comparable GAAP measures, composition of the measures, a description of how the REIT uses these measures and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the "Non–GAAP Measures" section of the REIT's management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 available at www.hr–reit.com and on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com, which is incorporated by reference into this news release.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The following table reconciles the REIT's Statement of Financial Position from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Assets











Real estate assets











Investment properties $7,520,881 $2,141,078 $9,661,959 $7,996,810 $2,275,559 $10,272,369 Properties under development 862,574 238,327 1,100,901 1,010,648 208,898 1,219,546

8,383,455 2,379,405 10,762,860 9,007,458 2,484,457 11,491,915 Equity accounted investments 1,194,990 (1,194,990) — 1,275,549 (1,275,549) — Assets classified as held for sale 56,928 — 56,928 59,880 — 59,880 Other assets 195,241 32,665 227,906 177,246 34,758 212,004 Cash and cash equivalents 60,095 21,476 81,571 100,354 41,000 141,354

$9,890,709 $1,238,556 $11,129,265 $10,620,487 $1,284,666 $11,905,153 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity











Liabilities











Debt $3,452,681 $1,152,023 $4,604,704 $3,537,384 $1,199,391 $4,736,775 Exchangeable units 186,090 — 186,090 166,800 — 166,800 Deferred Revenue 884,652 — 884,652 906,363 — 906,363 Deferred tax liability 370,912 — 370,912 413,186 — 413,186 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 271,573 66,817 338,390 304,978 64,744 369,722 Liabilities classified as held for sale — — — 13,033 — 13,033 Non-controlling interest — 19,716 19,716 — 20,531 20,531

5,165,908 1,238,556 6,404,464 5,341,744 1,284,666 6,626,410 Unitholders' equity 4,724,801 — 4,724,801 5,278,743 — 5,278,743

$9,890,709 $1,238,556 $11,129,265 $10,620,487 $1,284,666 $11,905,153

DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AT THE REIT'S PROPORTIONATE SHARE

The following table provides a reconciliation of Debt to Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") at the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP ratio):



June 30 December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Debt per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) $3,452,681 $3,550,417 Debt - REIT's proportionate share of equity accounted investments(1) 1,152,023 1,199,391 Debt at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 4,604,704 4,749,808





(Figures below are for the trailing 12 months)



Net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements (97,228) (119,714) Net income from equity accounted investments (within equity accounted investments) (273) (430) Finance costs - operations 295,120 296,538 Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 419,598 491,319 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (1,390) 12,156 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (within equity accounted investments) 132 (856) Income tax recovery (11,142) (58,951) Non-controlling interest 1,259 1,256 Adjustments:



The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income adjustments (94,145) (93,736) Straight-lining of contractual rent (15,351) (18,256) IFRIC 21 - realty tax adjustment 2,931 — Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 2,945 (1,791) Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share $502,456 $507,535 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 9.2x 9.4x

(1) Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans, lines of credit and liabilities classified as held for sale.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $204,011 $41,571 $245,582 $204,775 $38,858 $243,633 Property operating costs (60,185) (9,374) (69,559) (60,305) (9,067) (69,372) Net operating income 143,826 32,197 176,023 144,470 29,791 174,261 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments 26,780 (26,793) (13) (108,859) 109,128 269 Finance costs - operations (51,210) (12,102) (63,312) (50,755) (12,538) (63,293) Finance income 2,731 536 3,267 2,847 233 3,080 Trust expenses (3,489) (1,674) (5,163) (4,422) (1,481) (5,903) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments (8,018) (17) (8,035) 94 (23) 71 Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (280,656) 9,145 (271,511) (302,310) (124,853) (427,163) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs 292 (27) 265 (13,671) 3 (13,668) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange — (850) (850) — 138 138 Transaction costs (8,669) — (8,669) — — — Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest (178,413) 415 (177,998) (332,606) 398 (332,208) Income tax (expense) recovery 12,043 (89) 11,954 59,940 (78) 59,862 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest (166,370) 326 (166,044) (272,666) 320 (272,346) Non-controlling interest — (326) (326) — (320) (320) Net loss (166,370) — (166,370) (272,666) — (272,666) Other comprehensive income (loss):











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss (261,892) — (261,892) 64,448 — 64,448 Total comprehensive loss attributable to unitholders ($428,262) $— ($428,262) ($208,218) $— ($208,218)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $409,650 $83,137 $492,787 $414,296 $76,833 $491,129 Property operating costs (182,861) (24,096) (206,957) (175,639) (22,246) (197,885) Net operating income 226,789 59,041 285,830 238,657 54,587 293,244 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments 16,698 (16,657) 41 (96,309) 96,507 198 Finance costs - operations (103,219) (24,490) (127,709) (104,269) (24,858) (129,127) Finance income 5,921 758 6,679 5,193 348 5,541 Trust expenses (10,726) (3,719) (14,445) (10,836) (3,312) (14,148) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments (30,123) (113) (30,236) 18,984 (45) 18,939 Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (333,354) (14,740) (348,094) (346,477) (122,513) (468,990) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (811) 1,565 754 (12,805) 13 (12,792) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange — (850) (850) — 138 138 Transaction costs (8,669) — (8,669) — — — Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest (237,494) 795 (236,699) (307,862) 865 (306,997) Income tax (expense) recovery 19,106 (108) 18,998 66,988 (181) 66,807 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest (218,388) 687 (217,701) (240,874) 684 (240,190) Non-controlling interest — (687) (687) — (684) (684) Net loss (218,388) — (218,388) (240,874) — (240,874) Other comprehensive income (loss):











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss (261,954) — (261,954) 163,026 — 163,026 Total comprehensive loss attributable to unitholders ($480,342) $— ($480,342) ($77,848) $— ($77,848)

SAME-PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS)

The following table reconciles net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements to Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) (a non-GAAP measure):



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Rentals from investment properties $204,011 $204,775 ($764) $409,650 $414,296 ($4,646) Property operating costs (60,185) (60,305) 120 (182,861) (175,639) (7,222) Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements 143,826 144,470 (644) 226,789 238,657 (11,868) Adjusted for:











Net operating income from equity accounted investments 32,197 29,791 2,406 59,041 54,587 4,454 Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share (3,861) (5,448) 1,587 (7,519) (10,424) 2,905 Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share (16,820) (14,378) (2,442) 32,374 29,443 2,931 Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share (30,591) (32,702) 2,111 (59,524) (69,404) 9,880 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) $124,751 $121,733 $3,018 $251,161 $242,859 $8,302

NAV PER UNIT

The following table reconciles Unitholders' equity per Unit to NAV per Unit (a non-GAAP ratio):

Unitholders' Equity per Unit and NAV per Unit June 30 December 31 (in thousands except for per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 Unitholders' equity $4,724,801 $5,278,743 Exchangeable units 186,090 166,800 Deferred tax liability 370,912 413,186 Total $5,281,803 $5,858,729





Units outstanding 262,566 262,016 Exchangeable units outstanding 17,424 17,974 Total 279,990 279,990 Unitholders' equity per Unit(1) $17.99 $20.15 NAV per Unit $18.86 $20.92

(1) Unitholders' equity per Unit is calculated by dividing unitholders' equity by Units outstanding.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements to FFO and AFFO (non-GAAP measures):

FFO AND AFFO Three Months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements ($166,370) ($272,666) ($218,388) ($240,874) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 (15,504) (13,199) 29,850 27,022 FFO adjustments from equity accounted investments (8,689) 124,010 18,421 125,282 Exchangeable unit distributions 2,613 2,696 5,227 5,392 Provision for expected credit loss — — 268 — Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 288,674 302,216 363,477 327,493 Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 1,633 (1,067) 3,147 (1,589) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (292) 13,671 811 12,805 Transaction costs 8,669 — 8,669 — Deferred income tax recovery applicable to U.S. Holdco (12,535) (60,326) (20,030) (67,713) Incremental leasing costs 572 540 1,161 1,155 The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income and accretion (10,967) (10,244) (21,711) (20,276) FFO $87,804 $85,631 $170,902 $168,697 Straight-lining of contractual rent (3,355) (5,370) (6,967) (10,199) Rent amortization of tenant inducements 1,129 1,141 2,279 2,271 Capital expenditures (9,849) (8,813) (20,206) (17,396) Leasing expenses and tenant inducements (598) (1,941) (1,255) (2,156) Incremental leasing costs (572) (540) (1,161) (1,155) AFFO adjustments from equity accounted investments (1,179) (1,303) (2,199) (2,470) AFFO $73,380 $68,805 $141,393 $137,592 Basic and diluted weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units (in thousands of Units)(1) 279,990 279,905 279,990 279,876 FFO per basic and diluted Unit $0.314 $0.306 $0.610 $0.603 AFFO per basic and diluted Unit $0.262 $0.246 $0.505 $0.492 Cash distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.150 $0.300 $0.300 Payout ratio as a % of FFO 47.8 % 49.0 % 49.2 % 49.8 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO 57.3 % 61.0 % 59.4 % 61.0 %

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 17,424,186 and 17,448,495, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 17,974,186.

