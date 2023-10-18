H&R Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast and Declares October 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for H&R REIT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Participants can join the call by dialing 1‐888‐886‐7786 or 1‐416‐764‐8658. For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, a replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 1‐416‐764‐8692 or 1‐877‐674‐7070 and enter the passcode 444964 followed by the "#" key. The telephone replay will be available until Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at midnight.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through https://www.hr-reit.com/investor-relations/#investor-events. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on H&R's website following the call date.

Monthly Distribution Declared

H&R's declared distribution for the month of October is scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date October 2023 $0.05 $0.60 October 31, 2023 November 15, 2023

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long-term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, H&R's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including with respect to the timing of release of financial results and the payment of distributions. Such forward-looking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what H&R believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

