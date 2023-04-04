H&R Acknowledges Receipt of Four Trustee Nominees from Unitholder

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R") (TSX: HR.UN) today acknowledges receipt from unitholder K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") of notification that K2 intends to nominate four trustee nominees to stand for election at the next meeting of unitholders. H&R is reviewing the contents of K2's communication and will provide voting recommendations to unitholders in due course. There is no action for unitholders to take at this time.

Over the past several months, H&R has constructively engaged with K2 regarding the best path for increasing H&R unitholder value. In these conversations K2 has expressed support for H&R's strategy. On March 13, H&R announced the appointment of industry veteran Donald Clow to the Board of Trustees, where he was appointed Independent Lead Trustee. Mr. Clow's appointment was another milestone in a board renewal process that began in 2017, with all six of the REIT's independent trustees having joined the Board within the last three years.

H&R remains willing to continue to engage with K2 in good faith, as it does with all unitholders. However, it will not put K2's shorter-term interests ahead of the longer-term interests of other unitholders.

H&R has engaged Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as its legal advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group as unitholder communications advisor and Longview Communications and Public Affairs as its strategic communications advisor, and will provide further updates if developments warrant.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at December 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

