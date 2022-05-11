GYMNASTICS CANADA AND PROVINCIAL GYM ASSOCIATIONS CLASS ACTION COMMENCED IN CANADA

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 11, 2022, Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP (HSH) and Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (CFM) filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Gymnastics Canada and a number of provincial gymnastics associations for the sexual, physical and/or psychological abuse of gymnasts across Canada between 1978 and the present day.

The claim is filed as a proposed class action, and alleges that the defendants caused or contributed to the abuse of young gymnasts by creating a culture and an environment where the abuse could occur, and by failing to take appropriate steps to protect the gymnasts in their care, many of whom were children when the abuse took place.

The proposed class action identifies Gymnastics Canada, Gymnastics B.C., Alberta Gymnastics Federation, Gymnastics Saskatchewan Inc., Manitoba Gymnastics Association Inc., The Ontario Gymnastic Federation, and Fédération de Gymnastique du Québec as defendants.

Amelia Cline is the Representative Plaintiff for the proposed class action.

About Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (CFM)

CFM specializes in complex class action and product liability litigation. For over two decades, CFM has been at the forefront of class action litigation in Canada, representing clients in landmark and precedent setting cases, including the $1.6 billion dollar hepatitis C pan-Canadian class action.

With over 100 years of collective experience, CFM lawyers represent victims or their families who have been seriously injured or killed by product malfunctions, including complex products like aircraft, or who have suffered loss or injury due to individual negligence or systems failures. CFM represents clients in large complex litigation files, often with multi-jurisdictional aspects.

About Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP (HSH)

HSH lawyers are dedicated to handling the most serious personal injury cases with professionalism, expertise and compassion. HSH is consistently ranked as one of Canada's top personal injury firms in Canadian Lawyer magazine, and other respected legal directories. HSH believes mass tort and class actions are important legal tools that can be used to achieve justice for plaintiffs who have been hurt by the conduct of another party. HSH lawyers also handle cases that include serious and catastrophic injury claims, medical malpractice, long-term disability denials and many other types of cases where clients have suffered significant harm and losses.

