Cross country fundraiser making a difference through research and programs

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - On Sunday, June 2, more than four thousand Canadians participated at 50 locations across Canada as part of Gutsy Walk.

This year's fundraiser raised $2.2 million to date for Crohn's and Colitis Canada to invest in finding cures and improving the lives of those affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Since 1996, Gutsy Walks have raised close to $55 million.

Start of the Gutsy Walk in Toronto (CNW Group/Crohn's and Colitis Canada)

Gutsy Walk

Nancy Nagy was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1981. She attended her first Gutsy Walk in 1997 in Regina, which she helped organize. She currently lives in Winnipeg, where she continues to volunteer and participate in Gutsy Walk. She describes what it means for her: "It's more than a fundraiser, it's a great family event, a day that these diseases bring us together to have some fun. And fun, colitis and Crohn's aren't usually used in the same sentence. When you have them, you can spend a lot of time on your own and can miss out. It feels so good when you're able to go out and be part of something like this with others."

"Gutsy Walk is certainly our biggest fundraiser, while also being a powerful way to demonstrate our community's strength and resilience," Lori Radke, President and CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, shared. "As we mark the 50th anniversary of Crohn's and Colitis Canada in 2024, we celebrate the incredible progress we've made, but also reaffirm our commitment to create even more impact."

Incredible fundraisers

Many teams and individuals raised remarkable amounts of funds:

Team Sinai Family and Friends is the top fundraising team for the Gutsy Walk this year, raising $69,000 .

. Sheldon Miller , Montreal , raised $35,000 this year – and more than $500,000 in the 20 years he has participated

, , raised this year – and more than in the 20 years he has participated Shirely Mohamed , Toronto , brought in $26,000

About Crohn's and colitis

Crohn's and colitis cause the body to attack itself, inflaming the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and disrupting the body's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition and eliminate waste in a healthy manner. They are lifelong diseases, often called invisible, as many people living with them look 'normal' while facing excruciating pain, exhaustion and other conditions. Every 48 minutes, another person is diagnosed in Canada with these diseases. More than 322,000 people in Canada live with Crohn's or colitis.

Donations to the Gutsy Walk will continue to be accepted until June 30, 2024, at gutsywalk.ca.

ABOUT CROHN'S AND COLITIS CANADA

Celebrating 50 years in 2024, Crohn's and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to transform the lives of people affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis by finding the cures for these lifelong diseases and improving the quality of life of everyone affected.

For information on Crohn's and Colitis Canada, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca.

