Gupshup Earns Top Analyst Recognitions and Awards For Innovation in Conversational AI and Ready AI Agents

Recognitions Strengthen AI Agents Launch and Adoption Across Industries

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform today announced that it has been recognized by multiple esteemed analyst firms for its outstanding AI capabilities and market leadership in the evolving Conversational AI landscape. These accolades underscore Gupshup's position as a trailblazer in the space, driven by advancements in Generative AI (GenAI) and AI Agents.

Leading Analysts globally recognise Gupshup for AI innovation

The company has been profiled in Gartner's Competitive Landscape for Conversational Solutions, named an 'Established Leader' in Juniper Research's Conversational AI Leaderboard, and recognized as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service Vendor Assessment report for its AI Agent offerings.

In Gartner's Competitive Landscape for Conversational Solutions, Gupshup has been recognized among a select group of players, with specific mention of its Agentic AI capabilities across both text and voice interfaces. The report highlights how the conversational solutions market has transformed significantly with the advent of Generative AI, noting that technology and service providers must adapt their product strategies and positioning to incorporate AI agent development, GenAI security, engineering, and governance.

Commenting on these recognitions, Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO of Gupshup said, "Our Conversational AI Agents deliver deep industry-specific knowledge with the speed businesses demand. They process customer history and execute workflows while maintaining relevance—enabling enterprises to handle interactions at scale without sacrificing the human connection. By leveraging optimal foundational LLMs, we help companies rapidly implement AI solutions that drive measurable growth."

Further solidifying its position, Gupshup has been named as an 'Established Leader' in Juniper Research's Conversational AI Leaderboard. Gupshup achieved the highest score for its conversational AI service products and offerings, particularly excelling in product positioning, innovation in the conversational AI market, and future prospects. Gupshup's portfolio of pre-built AI Agents for industry-specific use cases enable businesses to deploy AI-powered conversational agents seamlessly across messaging channels, reinforcing Gupshup's leadership in conversational AI for customer engagement.

Additionally, Gupshup has been acknowledged as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Vendor Assessment. The report underscores the critical role of AI-driven engagement in driving double-digit growth in 2025. This recognition validates the company's cutting-edge Agentic AI capabilities, which are empowering enterprises to deploy sophisticated AI-powered experiences across multiple channels.

Beyond these analyst recognitions, Gupshup has also received multiple prestigious awards, including:

'Best Innovation Leveraging GenAI/ML' at the recently concluded AWS AI Conclave

Gold Winner for 'Best Conversational Commerce Solution' at the Future Digital Awards

Platinum Winner for 'Mobile Messaging Innovation' at the Future Digital Awards

Inderpal Mumick, EVP of Telecom Business at Gupshup and CEO of Dotgo (a company acquired by Gupshup), was named Platinum Winner for Mover & Shaker in Telco at the Future Digital Awards.

With these significant recognitions and milestones, Gupshup continues to shape the future of Conversational AI, empowering businesses worldwide with cutting-edge AI-driven engagement solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639973/Gupshup_AI_innovation.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182479/Gupshup_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gupshup Technologies

Contact details: Vandana V, [email protected], +91-98183-33184