Gupshup Conversation Cloud and WhatsApp drove 270% ROI for Customers, According to Total Economic Impact Findings

Interviewed customers saw a 50% increase in customer engagement, generating $1.4 million in profit, according to the TEI findings

The Conversational AI platform launched an ROI calculator for businesses alongside the launch of the research study

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform, today announced the results of a commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted on behalf of Meta, showing the cost savings and business benefits of its Conversation Cloud platform and WhatsApp in driving customer engagement, lead generation, conversions, and overall business growth for retail and e-commerce businesses.

To empower businesses with tangible insights, Gupshup, in collaboration with Meta, has also launched a quick ROI calculator alongside the release of the study.

As per the findings, WhatsApp campaigns powered by Gupshup Conversation Cloud saw 50% more customer engagement compared to SMS and email. This boost in engagement helped deliver a 270% return on investment over three years for a composite organization using Gupshup-powered automation on the WhatsApp Business Platform. Composite organization refers to the model business entity created by aggregating data from interviewed customers. 90% of surveyed businesses reported higher open rates, and 92% saw increased click-through rates on WhatsApp.

Beyond engagement, businesses using WhatsApp and Gupshup's platform significantly impacted the entire customer journey, from lead generation to the final sale. In the retail and e-commerce sectors, 90% of businesses saw a significant increase in new customers, which seamlessly converted into higher sales. In addition, the composite organization saw a 55% increase in conversion rates and a 2.08% rise in overall revenue.

"AI-driven conversations are no longer just a customer support tool—they are transforming every function of the business, from marketing and sales to post-purchase engagement and customer care. Businesses leveraging AI-powered messaging are seeing improved customer acquisition, stronger revenue growth with higher efficiency. At the core, it's about delivering seamless, intelligent, and personalized interactions that enhance the overall customer experience. The future of business is conversational, and AI is the engine driving this transformation," said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup.

With 20% higher average order value (AOV) for businesses leading to a 1.17% increase in total revenue, WhatsApp is proving to be a game-changer for businesses.

The detailed findings can be accessed here

