Gupshup Accelerates AI Adoption For Businesses with Pre-Built, Industry-Trained, Multimodal AI Agents

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform today announced the launch of its AI Agent Library, a groundbreaking suite of 15 pre-built and customizable AI Agents with deep industry knowhow to help businesses dramatically accelerate time-to-market. This Agent library enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency. The launch of these AI Agents reflects Gupshup's mission of enabling businesses to thrive in the era of Conversational AI.

Gupshup's AI Agents are set to transform everyday customer experience

These industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments, i.e. across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile

"Conversational AI Agents are fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their customers. As a tech-first organization that has consistently been the leader at every stage of the evolution of the conversational messaging industry, Gupshup is uniquely positioned to bring these next-gen AI Agents. These AI Agents are optimized to have substantial business impact, enable rapid deployment, and deliver high ROI", said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO, Gupshup.

Built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, an advanced platform for building rich conversational experiences, these AI Agents can plan, execute, and learn - going far beyond simple chat flows. The Agents leverage state of the art LLM models to engage in rich, multi-turn natural language conversations with the user.

Capable of not just handling inbound queries, these AI Agents also manage outbound notifications, reminders, and alerts. Deeply integrated with relevant backend systems and tools, such as catalogs, CRMs, ticketing systems and calendars, they can fetch and update the data accurately.

Businesses using Gupshup's pre-built AI Agents can create highly personalized interactions as these agents can track the conversation history by integrating with common data platforms. Deeply embedded trust and safety guardrails ensure that the AI does not stray from its designated role while maintaining brand integrity. With detailed analytics, businesses can get insights on customer interactions, enabling them to identify areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of the AI agent, and continuously refine its capabilities.

The initial release includes several specialized AI Agents designed to deliver immediate business results across multiple industries and key B2C engagement scenarios. Industries include Retail & e-Commerce, Fintech, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate and CPG/FMCG.

For example- the Lead Generation AI Agent autonomously collects, qualifies, and nurtures leads while orchestrating targeted drip campaigns, tasks that traditionally require significant manual intervention. The Product Discovery AI Agent accelerates sales by providing consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations. Meanwhile, the Order Management AI Agent brings unprecedented efficiency to order tracking, returns handling, and delivery optimization.

Unlike the previous generation of virtual assistants that require extensive development cycles, businesses can customize and deploy their own Conversational AI Agents using simple prompt instructions. Companies can define engagement rules, agent personality and brand voice, configure sophisticated skills, and integrate with third-party platforms, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and control. Each AI Agent comes equipped with pre-set guardrails and hallucination controls, ensuring reliable and accurate customer interactions from day one.

The superior capabilities of Gupshup's AI Agents are already delivering transformative results across global markets. In Saudi Arabia, Petromin's PETROMINit! AI Agent on WhatsApp demonstrates how these AI Agents can match human-like automotive support interactions without the traditional limitations of scripted responses.

Brazilian fashion retailer Reserva has achieved new levels of customer engagement through AI Agents that process text messages for sophisticated product discovery, while a leading Indian spices brand has deployed an AI Recipe Agent that creates meaningful brand engagement through contextual recipe recommendations.

As a rapidly evolving AI-native organization, Gupshup has integrated artificial intelligence across its entire product suite and internal operations from employee onboarding to finance, engineering and customer success. The company's transformation to Gupshup.ai reflects its commitment to developing enterprise solutions that enhance customer satisfaction through intelligent, conversational engagement that delivers business impact.

Gupshup is the leading platform for building and deploying industry-trained Conversational AI Agents for every business across marketing, commerce, and support use cases. Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers multimodal interactions with industry-trained AI agents so that businesses can go live faster across channels including Voice, WhatsApp, RCS, Web, Mobile Apps and more.

Trusted by 45,000+ customers in 60+ countries across industries, Gupshup handles 120B+ conversational messages annually. Gupshup works with many of the top brands across industries including eCommerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking to deliver transformative conversational experiences that accelerate growth and optimize costs.

