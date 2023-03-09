Gunner Launches Online Roofing Platform Using Renoworks Technology

Proprietary technology allows homeowner customers to fully purchase a new roof online

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and Gunner ("Gunner"), a Connecticut based company that provides roofing, siding, gutter and window installation services to customers in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, are proud to announce the release of Gunner's new online roofing platform. Gunner's proprietary technology, integrated with Renoworks' technology, allows consumers to easily shop for and fully purchase a new roof and schedule the work online in a matter of hours from Gunner's website.

The new platform provides a simplified re-roofing process that empowers homeowners to purchase a new roof from the comfort of their couch. Homeowners can easily shop for and visualize their home with a new roof. Accurate online quotes allow clients to manage their budget expectations and feel confident throughout the home improvement process. When they are ready, homeowners can purchase the roofing project directly online.

Renoworks' API technology is used on the new platform to incorporate 3D models, interactive design models, and measurements data to generate an estimate for their project.

"This integration with Gunner showcases Renoworks' ability to work with tech-driven partners and affiliates to create new and exciting use cases for our technology," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We're excited to team up with Gunner to help them bring their innovative online platform to life and empower their sales reps to provide an unmatched customer experience to their clients."

The Gunner platform is a perfect example of how Renoworks' technology can be integrated with third-party partners to create new use cases and improve the customer experience and create innovative solutions that revolutionize the way roofing contractors do business.

By streamlining the sales process from design to quote, Gunner can have a full understanding of their customers' final design choices, providing clarity on project costs and enabling them to maintain relationships with customers to keep them engaged in the sales process.

"By teaming up with Renoworks, we were able to create an online portal that makes it easy and convenient for customers to purchase their roofing projects, while still providing our clients with a superior customer experience," said Eddie Prchal, Co-Founder and CEO of Gunner. "We believe that this innovative technology will help us stand out in a crowded marketplace and help move the industry forward from a technological standpoint especially as we plan to grow our operations."

Visit www.gunnerroofing.com to experience the new platform.

About Gunner

Andrew and Eddie Prchal launched Gunner in 2017 working with the core mission to deliver a customer's vision, while providing exceptional quality of work, unmatched customer experience and utilizing creative technological solutions. Servicing customers in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, the company provides roofing, siding, gutter and window installation services working with brands including Anderson Windows, Brava Roof Tile, GAF and James Hardie. In 2023, the company launched a new, proprietary platform for online roofing estimates allowing customers to easily shop for and fully purchase (including opting into financing options) a new roof. An in-house educational program, also launching in 2023, will also shake up the industry standard, offering new hires and continuing education for team members utilizing a protype house with a removable roof built for training.

Gunner is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, amongst other associations, certifications and honors, are part of the elite GAF President's Club and James Hardie President's Club, CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMasters and Anderson Certified Contractor.

For more information, visit https://www.gunnerroofing.com/ or the company's Facebook (@gunnerroofing) or Instagram (@gunnerroofing) channels.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

For further information: on Gunner, please contact: Eddie Prchal, CEO, Phone: 203-347-3368, Email: [email protected]; For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; For investor information for Renoworks, please contact: Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]ophiccapital.com