Gummy Gainz brand Protein Candy recalled due to improperly declared milk

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jul 07, 2026, 12:49 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Gummy Gainz brand Protein Candy recalled due to improperly declared milk
Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution: National
                      Online

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)