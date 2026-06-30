Certain Five Star Shellfish Inc. brand oysters recalled due to Salmonella

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 30, 2026, 15:51 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Certain oysters
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: Nova Scotia
                      Ontario
                      Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)