OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Gummy Gainz brand Protein Candy recalled due to improperly declared milk

Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution: National

Online

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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