TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Guinness 0 Non-alcoholic Draught from the world's leading stout, has officially made its way into Canada, featuring the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour, and unique dark colour that is unmistakably Guinness.

Product shots of Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught (CNW Group/Diageo)

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Guinness invites Canadians to enjoy a can of Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught through unexpected means — a vending machine — bringing the magic of Guinness to Canadians coast-to-coast. To toast this revolutionary launch, Guinness 0 is partnering with mentalist Kevin Hamdan for a magic-hour activation in downtown Toronto, bringing people together for a shared experience that celebrates the brand's over 200-year history.

Guinness' dedication to the future of brewing brilliance started in 1759. The journey to launching Guinness 0 draws on that commitment to retaining its distinct character and taste — central to the four-year process led by the technical and innovation teams at St. James's Gate, the Home of Guinness.

To craft Guinness 0, brewers use the same natural ingredients they always have; water, barley, hops and yeast; before gently removing the alcohol through a cold filtration method. This process allows alcohol to be filtered out without presenting thermal stress to the beer, protecting the integrity of its taste and character. The brewers then carefully blend and balance the flavours to ensure the distinctive flavour profile and taste characteristics of Guinness, resulting in the same draught beer flavour fans know and love.

"We're so excited to bring Guinness 0 to Canada. It's been a long journey and Guinness 0 is a testament to our commitment of innovation, experimentation and bravery in brewing that is core to our brand. Our brewers did the impossible and created a non-alcoholic draught beer that is 100 per cent Guinness," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing, Canada, Guinness. "Canadians are looking for ways to enjoy the taste of Guinness when they choose not to drink alcohol and with Guinness 0, they can, and with only 70 calories per 440ml can!"

To celebrate the magic of Guinness' launch, Canadians are invited to the Guinness 0 Magic-Hour activation today at Yonge-Dundas Square from 6 – 7 p.m. ET. The interactive performance with revered mentalist, Kevin Hamdan, will include giveaways and introduce the new Guinness 0 vending machine which will pop up in the following cities and locations this fall:

Union Station ( Toronto, ON ): September 21-22

): Eaton Centre ( Montreal, QC ): September 28 - October 1

): September 28 - October 1 Chinook Centre ( Calgary, AB ): October 5-8

): Waterfront Station ( Vancouver, BC ): October 12-15

Canadians are invited to follow @GuinnessCa and hashtag #Guinness0 to learn more. Available now where non-alcoholic beer options are sold nation-wide.

