Toronto becomes the stage for global bartending excellence as host for the 2025 Diageo World Class Global Final

Canada to host the global cocktail competition for the first time

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This fall, Toronto becomes the epicentre of cocktail culture, proudly hosting the world's most prestigious cocktail competition for the first time. From September 27 to October 2, 2025, the Diageo World Class Global Final will bring together leading bartending talent from over 50 countries around the world to compete for the title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025. With four global winners, Canada is the best-performing nation in the competition's history.

Diageo World Class Canadian winners; Kaitlyn Stewart (2017), James Grant (2021). Jacob Martin (2023) and Keegan McGregor (2024). (CNW Group/Diageo)

"Hosting the World Class Global Final in Toronto is a true milestone moment for Canada's cocktail community," says Michael Armistead, National On Premise, Reserve & Sponsorship Manager at Diageo Canada. "This is our chance to show the world the calibre of talent, innovation, and hospitality that defines our country. With its world-renowned hospitality scene and rich, multicultural culinary landscape, Toronto offers the perfect stage to spotlight the craft, creativity, and culture of modern bartending and hospitality. We're excited to bring the World Class experience to Canadians nationwide."

By shining a spotlight on the moment every year when cocktails take centre-stage, the Global World Class Finals inspire people around the world to experience cocktails in a new way, through best-in-class creations made with some of the world's most famous spirits. The competition unites tastemakers, up-and-coming bartending talent, and best-in-class luxury spirits from Diageo's extensive portfolio, inspiring people to drink better — not more — and savour unforgettable experiences. With a 16-year legacy of championing over 500,000 bartenders, World Class offers year-round training, mentorship, and a global stage. More than a showcase, World Class captures how cocktails have evolved into a reflection of culture, creativity and regionality through the voices of bartenders from over 50 markets globally.

This year's Global Finals will see the world's best bartenders compete in a series of rigorous challenges designed to test the five pillars of a World Class bartender: hosting, craft, flavour analysis, knowledge, and World Class advocacy. Over the course of the week, competitors will be pushed to demonstrate precision, creativity, and storytelling, all while showcasing their mastery of iconic Diageo Reserve brands such as Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Ketel One, and Tanqueray No. TEN. Set against the backdrop of Canada's vibrant hospitality scene, the World Class Global Finals will be a celebration of the people that are the beating heart of the hospitality industry, who have their finger on the pulse with the trends of today, tomorrow and the future.

To toast this milestone, Diageo World Class will roll out a jam-packed lineup of immersive cocktail experiences across Canada - a nationwide celebration that brings World Class bartending directly to Canadians from coast to coast. This is an opportunity to hear how the people that are the beating heart of the hospitality industry have built outstanding careers in one of the most exciting and creative industries, and understand how World Class has supported them along the way.

Highlights Include:

September 24 to October 3– World Class Festival Roadshow: World Class excitement goes cross-country as international talent teams up with top Canadian bartenders to host unforgettable nights in Vancouver , Montreal , Calgary , and Halifax .

Toronto Events Spotlight:

September 26 to October 2 – World Class Global Final: Set against the iconic Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto , this week-long celebration will include cocktail labs, curated tasting events, and exclusive guest shifts by top international bartenders. Whether you're a cocktail novice or seasoned mixologist, this is an unmissable experience.

To find out more about World Class festivities and opportunities to experience the excitement firsthand, consumers can visit www.diageoworldclasscanada.com/venues , and follow @WorldClass and @WorldClassCanada on Instagram. You can also use the hashtag #WorldClass and visit @WorldClassGlobal on YouTube.

When experimenting with your own mixology skills or enjoying award-winning cocktails from your favourite local bartender, World Class reminds you to drink responsibly.

