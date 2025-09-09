INDIAN COUTURIER RAHUL MISHRA UNVEILS JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL COLLABORATION AHEAD OF FESTIVE SEASON

Celebratory bottle features signature bold illustrations from the luxury fashion designer famed for redefining couture through craft and community

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky*, today unveils a new limited edition design for Johnnie Walker Blue Label for the Indian festive season, created in partnership with celebrated fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Johnnie Walker Rahul Mishra Limited Edition Blue Label (CNW Group/Diageo)

The first Indian fashion designer to be invited to show at Paris Haute Couture Week, Rahul Mishra is renowned for his exquisite embroidery and mastery of colour as well as his commitment to slow fashion, 'mindful luxury' and supporting local artisans. Bringing this design philosophy to the partnership with Johnnie Walker Blue Label – an icon of whisky defined by heritage, craft and timeless elegance – Mishra's bottle and pack design pays tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of India, honouring rituals, celebrating connections, and walking boldly into a season of festivity.

Rahul Mishra said "Johnnie Walker Blue Label has been a symbol of luxury and celebration for decades - not only in India but across the world - and learning more about the time and craftmanship that goes into every bottle has been a wonderful journey. Slowing the process of craft and creating a sustainable eco-system for artisans is something close to my heart so sharing my philosophy with a brand with centuries of heritage and a lineage of craftspeople has been very special."

The limited edition design symbolises 'bright beginnings' with Mishra drawing inspiration from native flora and fauna which he describes as "blooming flowers and spirited animals". The intricate bottle design also features a bright festive night symbolising abundance and joy to come.

"Johnnie Walker Blue Label is such a special Scotch whisky, and we're proud that it takes pride of place at celebrations across the world," says Dr Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender. "It has a rich, smooth and luxurious flavour profile – fresh citrus and rose petals, giving way to dark chocolate, vanilla and hazelnut wrapped in warming smoke – perfect for toasting special occasions or pairing with aromatic, sweet celebratory dishes."

Each bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the result of the combined expertise of a small team of passionate whisky makers led by Dr Emma Walker, just the sixth master blender in a lineage that stretches back almost 200 years to the time of founder, John Walker. Only 1 in 10,000 casks in the unparalleled reserves of over 10 million maturing Scotch Whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Emma continues, "This beautiful design by Rahul complements how special the whisky inside each bottle is, and brings to life the joy of celebrating with those close to you. Working with such a progressive and thoughtful artist, who cares so deeply about the power of craftsmanship, also feels like a fitting recognition of the talented people who have ensured Johnnie Walker Blue Label's unwavering quality over decades."

The limited edition design is available in markets globally and will feature as the showpiece of a series of international Johnnie Walker Blue Label festive celebrations with Indian talent and partners across October and November. Johnnie Walker Blue Label will be available in September at participating liquor stores in Canada for consumers of legal drinking age while supplies last.

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand* by volume (IWSR 2024), enjoyed by people in over 160 countries. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who craft its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Blonde, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one bestselling Scotch Whisky (Drinks International, 2025).

*According to IWSR Global Database 2025 volume for 2024

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Rahul Mishra:

Rahul Mishra is an award-winning Indian designer, celebrated for merging traditional Indian craft with global design. The first Indian designer invited to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week and winner of the 2014 International Woolmark Prize, he was honoured with the French Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2023.

Through his eponymous couture label and prêt-à-porter brand AFEW Rahul Mishra, he champions sustainability, artisan empowerment, and a new definition of luxury—rooted in participation, not just consumption.

His commitment to empowering over 1,200 artisans through sustainable livelihoods forms the foundation of his design process—one that is as socially conscious as it is aesthetically refined.

Through every garment, collaboration, and creation, he invites the world to experience Indian tradition as a vibrant force shaping the future.

His creations have been worn by high profile celebrities and influencers from across the world, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya, Law Roach and Gigi Hadid.

