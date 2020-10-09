Guides to the Federal By-election Are in the Mail

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario), where by-elections are taking place.

In the guide, electors are reminded that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.

Electors have two options to register or update their registration before Tuesday, October 20, 6:00 p.m. (local time):

In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, using Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service is the best option for electors to register or update their registration.

Electors can also contact or visit their local Elections Canada office in York Centre or Toronto Centre to register or update their registration.

Electors who wish to vote at advance polls can register at their assigned advance polling place just before they vote. Advance polls are open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Electors who have not registered before 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, October 20, may register at their assigned polling place just before they vote on election day. Prior to voting, they can also go online to fill out a registration form to make things faster at the polls.

Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

Electors who are self-isolating, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case are strongly encouraged to apply to vote by mail.

Electors with any concern for their health should contact their local Elections Canada office to find out more about voting by mail. For more information about the measures taken to make voting safe at their local office or at a polling station in their neighbourhood, either at advance polls or on election day, they should visit elections.ca .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

