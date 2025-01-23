GTHA townhouses have best quarter in 2 years as apartment sales halt

Meanwhile, 2024 marked the third year of successive double-digit declines in annual multi-family sales in the GTHA with 7,649 condominium and apartment sales 49 per cent lower than 2023.

"The contrast in demand between the two market sectors, apartment and townhouses, could not have been more stark," says Pauline Lierman, Zonda Urban's vice president, market research. "Developers with townhouse product showed optimism with several projects selling out shortly after at launch. Meanwhile, those on the condo apartment side still have high unsold inventory."

The average new condominium apartment sold for $1,141 /square foot as of Q4-2024 (average $783,535 for 689 square feet) unchanged from Q4-2023.

sold for /square foot as of Q4-2024 (average for 689 square feet) unchanged from Q4-2023. While the average townhouse price at $1,135,191 (1,674 square feet) was down 3 per cent year-over-year as smaller product came to the market.

Any new apartment developments launched had to be priced competitively and in relation to the resale market, which only resulted in a small sales gain compared to the summer months.

21 new condominium apartment projects opened for sales in 2024 (6,587 units — lowest in over 15 years) Just 19 per cent were sold at opening, sliding from an absorption rate of 38 per cent in 2023 and 63 per cent in 2022

opened for sales in 2024 (6,587 units — lowest in over 15 years) 54 townhouse projects opened for sales in 2024 (2,436 units) 58 per cent were sold at opening, up from an absorption rate of 55 per cent in 2023

opened for sales in 2024 (2,436 units)

Zonda Urban expects the high level of completing apartment units will impede a market resurgence during the first half of 2025. Cancelled units reached their highest point in 2024 since 2018 with 3,461 units pulled from the market in 8 buildings.

