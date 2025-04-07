Growth Continues with Affordability as Key in Ottawa Multi-family Sales

Key highlights from the first quarter:

407 multi-family units sold during the first quarter of 2025 in the Ottawa CMA with all but one being townhouses. Multi-family sales rose 78% on annual basis;

Townhouse sales jumped 99% over Q1-2024 continuing year-over-year growth;

Barrhaven was the leading market for first quarter activity with 37% of sales, followed by Orleans with 21%;

with 21%; The average townhouse sold for $578,638 (1,625 square foot average size) as of Q1-2025, a 1% decline from the fourth quarter ( $584,532 for 1,647 square foot) as sales of smaller and lower priced stacked towns increased;

(1,625 square foot average size) as of Q1-2025, a 1% decline from the fourth quarter ( for 1,647 square foot) as sales of smaller and lower priced stacked towns increased; New condominium apartment sales were negligible during the first quarter with standing inventory at 227 units in the Ottawa CMA.

"Affordability has been a critical factor. Of the 14 projects that have launched over the past year, 12 offered average pricing under $650,000 with most of these under $600,000," adds Lierman. "Stacked townhouses during the last 6 months in particular have seen strong demand with average price points under $450,000."

Methodology

Zonda Urban provides insight on multi-family and rental housing activity in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal, London, Winnipeg, Halifax, St. Catherines-Niagara, Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge-Guelph, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Edmonton markets, utilizing primary sourced data from developers, their representatives and brokerages.

Visit ZondaUrban.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing. zondaurban.com

