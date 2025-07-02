Ottawa Townhouse Sales Remain Stable within Instability

Apartment Units Still Stalled, Seeing First Movement in 4 years

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zonda Urban's Q2-2025 update on the Ottawa new townhouse and apartment market shows a relatively stable market year-to-date. Ottawa's stability is also an outlier when compared to our five major Ontario markets.

"The Ottawa townhouse market showed resiliency in the first half of 2025, despite swirling economic and political instability and an overall slow Ontario market for new housing," says Pauline Lierman, Zonda Urban's vice president market research. "Sales kept apace to last year."

983 townhouse sales year-to-date in the Ottawa census metropolitan area (CMA) represented a 24% year-over-year increase

Barrhaven leads all submarkets with year-to-date townhouse sales at 320, followed by Orleans at 212 and Stittsville at 190 sales

Key highlights from the second quarter:

581 multi-family units sold in Q2-2025 in the Ottawa CMA, falling 2% lower than a year ago

Ten fewer new townhouses sold in Q2-2025 compared to Q2-2024 with launches halved during the quarter relative to 2024

Two new townhouse developments opened for sale in the Ottawa CMA in Q2-2025, reaching 30% of released units sold at an average price of $574,222 for a 1,641 square foot unit

By comparison, the 4 projects opened in Q2-2024 sold 15% of released units at an average price of $644,442 for a 1,962 square foot unit

Four new condominium apartment units sold in Q2-2025 in the Ottawa CMA with built standing new inventory little changed at 225 units

"On the new apartment front, the market has been effectively dead for nearly a year. Developers are addressing limited demand through rent or own options for their inventory, and in select cases, rent-to-own programs," adds Lierman. "That being said, the first new condo apartment project to launch in downtown in four years just opened and will be reported in our Q3-2025 update."

Methodology

Zonda Urban provides insight on multi-family and rental housing activity in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal, London, Winnipeg, Halifax, St. Catherines-Niagara, Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge-Guelph, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Edmonton markets, utilizing primary sourced data from developers, their representatives and brokerages.

