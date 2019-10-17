GTAA Completes Issue of Notes Due October 17, 2039

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority ("GTAA") today announced that it has completed an offering of $900 million 2.75% Notes due October 17, 2039 (Secured), Series 2019-2 (the "Notes") on a private placement basis (the "Offering") pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the redemption of the $300 million 1.51% Medium Term Notes due February 21, 2021 (Secured), Series 2016-1 and to repay certain short-term indebtedness of the GTAA. The co-lead agents for the Offering were CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and the co-managers for the Offering were National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

The GTAA is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson"). With 49.5 million passengers in 2018, Toronto Pearson is Canada's largest airport, and North America's second largest international passenger airport as measured by the total number of annual international passengers. Toronto Pearson is a hub for the movement of people and goods across the country, the continent and around the globe. The focus of the GTAA continues to be on growing Toronto Pearson's status as an international hub: enhancing the customer experience, safety, security, the success of our airline partners and the regional and national economies.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from such registration.

