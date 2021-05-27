GTA Communication Professionals RISE UP & Celebrate Excellence in the Industry

The year 2020 was challenging and changed everything. There were world-changing developments at every turn, political shifts, waves of social change and a global pandemic. Communicators rose to the challenge. They played an integral role in keeping people informed, safe and connected as we navigated challenging and unprecedented times together, while physically apart.

The OVATION Awards received more than 200 entries this year. In total, 49 Awards of Merit and 41 Awards of Excellence were recognized at the event and were evaluated against the Global Standard of the communications profession using IABC's Global Seven-Point Scale of Excellence .

IABC/Toronto is pleased to have announced the winners of six Awards of Distinction:





2021 Boutique Agency of the Year

Principles

2021 Small Agency of the Year

CO-OP

2021 Mid-Sized Agency of the Year

Strategic Objectives

2021 Large Agency of the Year

Weber Shandwick

2021 Corporate Communication Department of the Year

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

2021 Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year

Sheridan College

For 2021, IABC/Toronto introduced the Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award. Recommended by OVATION Award judges and reviewed by a panel of accredited international IABC judges, this winner represents the very best OVATION Award entry seen in the Greater Toronto Area.

2021 Best of the Best Judges' Choice

Strategic Objectives and Maple Leaf Foods for the "Maple Leaf Foods Sustainability Program"

Each year at the OVATION Awards ceremony, IABC/Toronto recognizes a promising young communicator with the Bobbie Resnick Student of the Year Award. This award goes to a student from an accredited institution that has demonstrated leadership and excellence in the communications field. The 2021 Student of the Year Award was awarded to Jacob R. Robinson, CAPM, who studies at Humber College in the Public Relations Advanced Diploma program.

View a full list of 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Award winners .

Quotes

"Congratulations to all our OVATION Award winners. Never before have our evaluators seen so many high-calibre entries, which is particularly impressive given the communications challenges that 2020 presented. IABC/ Toronto received more than 200 award submissions, including entries for the new COVID-19 Response & Recovery, LGBTQ2 and Accessibility categories. We are extremely proud of the work Toronto communicators produced over the past year and their commitment to delivering the Global Standard of the communications profession."



– Russell Baker (He/Him), President, IABC/Toronto





Sponsors

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

