GSK named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - GSK is proud to be named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. The prestigious award underscore GSK's values-based culture and strong commitment to creating an environment where employees can be their authentic selves, feel good and keep growing.

A science-led global healthcare company that researches, develops and manufactures innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products, GSK's operations in Canada employ over 2,000 full-time staff. The company's culture is defined by its values and expectations, enabling our employees to work together to deliver exceptional things for patients and consumers, and make GSK a great place to work.

"Being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers is an accomplishment of which we're extremely proud. It's a strong testament to the commitment the organization has to be a modern employer and to creating a rewarding work environment," said Yoo-Seok Hong, President, Canada Pharmaceuticals, GSK. "GSK is a healthcare company that not only cares about the health and wellness of patients and consumers, but also of our employees."

Flexible work hours, free onsite gym or a fitness subsidy, subsidized meals in the office cafeteria, employee assistance programs, access to virtual healthcare, community involvement and varied learning and development opportunities are just some of the benefits valued by employees at GSK.

"Development is a top priority for GSK and we bring that to life for our employees in Canada through a focus on building great managers and on learning and development," said Nicole Stuart, Human Resources Country Head, GSK. "We offer a number of development opportunities for our employees, and not just through the typical learning and development programs. GSK supports opportunities through local or international skills-based assignments with non-profit organizations, as well as provides out of the box initiatives like talent swaps between business units and internal posting of development opportunities that give employees a chance to grow in a way that they might not have the chance to experience otherwise."

Canada's Top 100 Employers is an annual competition that recognizes industry-leading employers across the country who offer exceptional workplaces for their employees. Employers are evaluated using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The full list of the 2020 Canada's Top 100 Employers was shared in a special feature in the November 22 issue of The Globe and Mail and can be found on the competition website at www.canadastop100.com.

In addition to being named among Canada's Top 100 Employers, GSK is also proud to have been awarded silver for the second consecutive year in the Wellness category of Canada's Safest Employers, announced in October 2019. Earlier this year, GSK also earned the title of Canada's Most Attractive Employers for students in Health/Medicine and Natural Sciences categories.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

For further information: Media Enquiries: Corporate Communications +1 905-819-3363 (Mississauga), +1 450-680-4812 (Laval)

Related Links

http://www.gsk.com

