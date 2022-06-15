"We learned a lot during the pandemic about new ways of working. We also learned from our employees what they want from an office. We know that the office and face-to-face interactions play an important role in accelerating innovation, collaboration, learning, sharing and celebration," says Faris El Refaie, President & General Manager of GSK Canada . "We are incredibly excited and proud to offer our employees a modern space that will provide them the tools, services and amenities to perform at their best, collaborate effectively with stakeholders, while promoting their well-being. We made the appropriate technology investment for our new office to empower our colleagues to have an effective hybrid coworking experience and sense of community."

GSK employees were central to the project and engaged in various aspects of the creation of their new work environment. Employees were provided the opportunity to vote and share their ideas on design, amenities and equipment. Sustainability was a top priority for employees and leadership and is demonstrated by the inclusion of elements such as LED lighting with occupancy timers, water-reducing features and consolidated waste points throughout the office to encourage conscious waste disposal.

Jason Field, President and CEO of Life Sciences Ontario, commended the company on its forward-thinking office design and flexible working approach, saying. "As one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers and Greater Toronto's Top Employer, this new office opening is just another demonstration of GSK Canada's ongoing commitments to current and prospective employees, and will serve as a great asset to continue attracting diverse, top talent to Ontario's life sciences industry."

The new GSK Canada head office offers more than just a place to collaborate. It's a place where employees can socialize, re-energize and thrive. Key features of the space include:

State-of-the-art technology throughout the entire office encourages both in-person and virtual collaboration. To ensure consistency in function across all working styles, GSK employees are being provided access to modern equipment, such as interactive whiteboards, to enable them to brainstorm and collaborate either in-person or virtually, in real time.

Various work environments are available to employees in the office, enabling them to choose the environment that best suits their work style, comfort and needs for the day, from focus rooms supporting quiet concentration to collaborative spaces featuring moveable furniture, as well as high-class ergonomic workstations with sit/stand and treadmill desks.

A modern, on-site fitness facility and workout classes allow employees to schedule a workout or exercise class during a time of day that works best for their schedule. Virtual classes can be joined by employees choosing to work out remotely.

An assortment of on-site food offerings simplifies life for employees with complimentary quality coffee and made-to-order specialty coffees, an automated fresh-brew tea station, a self-serve micro market with a wide range of healthy grab-and-go options, as well as a personalized meal delivery service.

Multifaith & wellness rooms provide private, quiet spaces that can be used in a multitude of ways, whether for consultation with the on-site nurse, religious or ceremonial purposes, meditation, lactation or just a quiet break.

Accessibility and inclusion features ensure that every GSK employee, regardless of gender, age, faith or abilities, has a safe space to work and collaborate with colleagues. Accessibility features include braille signage, sit/stand desks and gender-neutral washrooms, among others.

For a uniquely Canadian experience, each meeting room carries the name of a popular Canadian landmark and 90 per cent of all furniture is sourced from Canada .

"It all comes down to flexibility—where, how, and when employees want to work, so they perform at their best, based on their role, team and personal circumstances" says Alison Pozzobon, Pharma Operations Officer & Head of Communication and Community Partnerships. "With our Performance with Choice approach, the office may not be the default work environment for everyone all the time, but it embodies our vision to offer an optimal office environment where everyone can truly feel comfortable, welcomed and valued."

The opening of GSK Canada's new head office coincidences with the unveiling on June 9, 2022, of the company's revamped branding, reflecting its new purpose—uniting science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. The brand refresh comes in advance of the planned demerger from its world-leading consumer healthcare business in July 2022.

GSK aims to impact the health of 2.5 billion people over the next 10 years. To achieve the company's bold ambitions for patients, GSK is committed to be a company where outstanding people can thrive. GSK is focused on enabling its talent to be ambitious for patients to deliver what matters better and faster, and to be accountable for impact with clear ownership and support to succeed and do the right thing with integrity and care, because people count on us.

