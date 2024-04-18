Selected by employees, GSK welcomes three new philanthropic partners: Second Harvest, FIRST Robotics and Les Scientifines.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - GSK is proud to announce new charitable partnerships in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education for underrepresented communities and environmental sustainability. The company's newest philanthropic collaborations are an exciting opportunity to support our commitment to the health of our planet and the next generation of scientists in an equal and inclusive manner.

"GSK is looking broadly and deeply at the interconnections between climate, nature and health to advance our purpose to help get ahead of disease and deliver real human health impact," said Alison Pozzobon, Pharma Operations and Communications Director at GSK Canada. "As an innovative biopharma company, we are also proud to support equitable STEM education and help prepare the way for the next generation of innovators."

Following an open call for proposals and selections made with input from company employees, GSK is pleased to be providing grants to Second Harvest, FIRST and Les Scientifines to further their missions.

"We are so grateful for the generous support of GSK," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Climate change is a major issue in Canada, driven by many factors, including avoidable food waste. While many families struggle to put meals on the table, over half of all food in Canada is never eaten and ends up in landfills. GSK's timely focus and investment on the interconnectedness of climate, nature and health will have an incredibly positive effect on the environment."

"At FIRST Robotics Canada, we're passionate about fostering STEM education through hands-on experiences, competitions, and mentorship programs. It's not just about learning; it's about igniting a passion for innovation and discovery. We are thrilled to be among GSK's charitable partners to help us bring such experiences and continue our commitment to fostering equity, diversity, and inclusion in STEM education" - Dave Ellis, President of FIRST Canada said.

Les Scientifines is a Quebec-based group who provides much needed science training, workshops, summer camps and after-school programs to girls in underprivileged communities. They help build confidence and increase access to exciting STEM education that is culturally relevant and connected to real careers.

In addition to funding being provided to these new charitable partners in 2024, GSK will continue to support its long-standing philanthropic investments in community health with grants to the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) and Health Partners International Canada (HPIC), as well as providing funding for emergency preparedness and disaster relief to Save the Children (STC) Canada, which secures emergency preparedness for Indigenous children and their families who are at risk of natural disasters.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Our charitable investments span across three key areas: health for people, innovators for the future, and health for the planet. Find out more at gsk.ca .

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redirect unsold surplus food to non-profit organizations that feed communities in every province and territory.

By keeping perfectly edible food from ending up in landfill and redirecting it to the charitable sector, our work prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere and improves access to nutrition for the millions of people in Canada experiencing food insecurity.

About FIRST Robotics (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology)

FIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4–18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers.

About Les Scientifines

Les Scientifines is a Quebec-based organization with the mission to promote science, technology engineering and math among young girls ages 8 to 17 in underprivileged areas. Les Scientifines aims to foster curiosity and self-reliance and put disadvantaged youth on a brighter path. Programs involve classroom science and experiment workshops, scientific exhibits, scientific journalism & support with homework.

