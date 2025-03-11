GRUPO BIMBO NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES FOR THE NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Grupo Bimbo is the only Mexican company listed for the ninth consecutive year, highlighting its business integrity, ethics, compliance and governance practices.

Grupo Bimbo and 136 companies from 144 different industries in 19 countries were recognized.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment evaluates factors such as company culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance programs, governance, diversity, and initiatives that strengthen the value chain.

MEXICO CITY, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking Company in the world, has been recognized as one of the "Most Ethical Companies in the World", according to an analysis by Ethisphere, the global leader in defining and promoting ethical business standards.

According to Ethisphere, this recognition is awarded to Grupo Bimbo for its business integrity, ethics, compliance, and governance practices, which positively impact its interactions with people and organizations. The company has also distinguished itself around the world by continuing to promote the principles of its Code of Ethics and by building and maintaining strong relationships with its associates, customers, suppliers, investors and the communities in which it operates.

Grupo Bimbo has developed a strong organizational culture over its nearly 80 years of existence. This culture is reinforced daily through its "Golden Rule," which emphasizes treating everyone with respect, fairness, trust, and care.

"This recognition reaffirms Grupo Bimbo's commitment to ethics, integrity, and transparency, as well as our global public commitments. It motivates us to continue strengthening our ethical culture and responsibly monitoring our company's performance. Acting ethically goes beyond simply following rules, it is about having the conviction to do and say the right thing," said Ignacio Stepancic, Global Compliance Director at Grupo Bimbo.

Ethisphere Institute methodology and score

Based on Ethisphere's patented Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 240 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

This data is then subjected to further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who review and score the participants. This process serves as an operational framework to capture and codify ethics and compliance best practices from organizations across industries worldwide.

Distinguished companies:

The full list of World's Most Ethical Companies 2025 can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

SOURCE Grupo Bimbo

Mario Enrique Sánchez, Global External Communications Director of Grupo Bimbo, [email protected]