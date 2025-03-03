Grupo Bimbo invites girls from 22 countries to participate in "The Bimbo Dream"

The selected girls will be able to train at the Futbol Club Barcelona women's facilities in Spain and to meet Aitana Bonmati .

This initiative reaffirms Grupo Bimbo's dedication to supporting youth and sports on a global scale.

MEXICO CITY , March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grupo Bimbo, a global leader in the baking industry, and its BIMBO® brand, a Global Partner of FC Barcelona and Main Partner of FC Barcelona Women, are searching for 49 girls from different countries to participate in the second edition of "The Bimbo Dream". The company has launched a selection process in 22 countries to choose 42 girls between the ages of 10 and 13. Additionally, BIMBO® will invite seven girls from its social programs, "Dream Champions" in Central America and "Futbolito Bimbo" in South America, to take part in the initiative.

Those selected from both the call and the social programs will have the opportunity to train and play soccer for four days at the FC Barcelona facilities in Spain. They will also get to meet Aitana Bonmatí, the world's best player, gaining insight into her journey as the star midfielder of the Azulgrana team.

The 2025 Bimbo Dream is open to girls in the following countries: Canada, The United States, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, Morocco, Portugal, Romania, Spain and The United Kingdom. The guidelines are available on the website www.suenobimbo.com and the deadline to apply is April 7th, 2025.

To participate in The Bimbo Dream, parents or guardians of interested girls must upload a video to the competition's social networks and share it on the official website. In the video, applicants should introduce themselves, explain why they want to join the event, and display their passion for soccer.

Each country will have an internal jury to select the winners who will travel to Barcelona for this unique experience. The jury will assess whether the following requirements have been met: proper registration on the website, uploading a video tutorial, answering the quizzes on the website, having a visa or permit if required and a valid passport to travel to the city of Barcelona, playing football at least four hours a week to ensure it is played at a semi-professional level.

Alberto Levy, Bimbo's Global Marketing VP, said: "At Grupo Bimbo, we are thrilled to launch this new edition of The Bimbo Dream, inspiring 49 young girls to pursue their dreams. Through this global initiative, we empower female talent while promoting healthy eating habits, teaching them to create delicious, nutritious sandwiches that fuel their physical performance."

Since 2022, Bimbo has become the Global Partner of FC Barcelona and the Main Partner of FC Barcelona Women. Through this partnership, it aims to develop female talent and gender equality, while promoting nutrition, healthy lifestyles and the dreams of girls, boys and young people who are passionate about the sport. In its inaugural year, The Bimbo Dream brought together 55 girls from 22 countries.

Contact: Mario Enrique Sánchez, Global External Communications Director of Grupo Bimbo [email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Bimbo