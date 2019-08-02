Grown Rogue Terminates Agreement with Blue Zebra Focus on Muskegon, MI Assets

MEDFORD, OR, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN | OTC:GRUSF) ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company with licenses and assets in Oregon, California, and now entering Michigan, announced today the termination of its agreement with Blue Zebra Community LLC ("Blue Zebra"), previously announced on February 25, 2019, relating to the acquisition of certain cannabis assets. The Company elected to terminate the agreement in order to proceed with an alternative operator which will be materially less resource intensive as the Company initially enters the new Michigan market.

Grown Rogue will focus energy and resources relating to expansion into Michigan on the recently announced proposed acquisition of Inferno Gardens, Inc. ("Inferno Gardens"), a cannabis operator in Muskegon, Michigan, announced on July 2, 2019. The proposed acquisition of Inferno Gardens will provide Grown Rogue with an expedient and cost effective entry into the Michigan cannabis market.

"After careful consideration of the very exciting Michigan market, we chose a direction that gives us the opportunity to produce our first harvest in late 2019 and be fully vertically Integrated by 2nd quarter 2020," said Obie Strickler, CEO and Co-Founder of Grown Rogue.

"We understand the value and timing of the Michigan market. Our management team has the experience to expeditiously enter the market with the Muskegon assets and the timing made all the difference in electing to not exercise options with Blue Zebra and instead focus on the Inferno Gardens partnership," added Mr. Strickler.

In connection with the termination agreement signed with Blue Zebra (the "Termination Agreement"), Grown Rogue has issued to Blue Zebra 2,148,117 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.44 per share (the "Warrants"). The Warrants expire on June 28, 2023. Grown Rogue will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of 25% of the Warrants during the term if the shares of Grown Rogue close at or above $1.00 per share for a period of twenty (20) consecutive days. An additional 25% of the Warrants will accelerate if the shares of Grown Rogue close at or above $1.50 per share for a period of twenty (20) consecutive days, and the remainder of the Warrants will accelerate if the shares of the Grown Rogue close at or above $2.00 per share for a period of twenty (20) consecutive days. Further, Grown Rogue has granted to Blue Zebra a pre-emptive right to maintain ownership of up to 5% of Grown Rogue's common shares. The Warrants vest 40% on the issuance date with the remaining Warrants vesting upon certain events relating to the activities of Helios Holdings, LLC in the Michigan cannabis industry.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience." The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown, light dep and indoor premium flower, live rosin jars and terp diamonds, infused, indoor and sungrown pre-rolls, live resin and rosin carts, along with chocolate edibles created in partnership with a world-renowned Chocolatier.

For further information: on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, obie@grownrogue.com; Investor Relations Desk, Inquiries, invest@grownrogue.com