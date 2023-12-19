Grown Rogue Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Third Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue

Revenue of $6.5M compared to $5.0M in Q4 2022, an increase of 29%

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is pleased to report its unaudited fiscal fourth quarter 2023 results for the three months ended October 31, 2023. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary ($USD Millions)

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary Q4 2023 Q4 2022 +/- % Revenue 6.5 5.0 +29 % aEBITDA 2.1 1.7 +25 % aEBITDA % 32.1 % 32.8 % -70 bps OCF (BC WC) 1.8 0.7 +156 % OCF % 28.1 % 14.1 % +1400 bps

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter, highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of record revenue. Our $6.5M in revenue continues our upward trajectory with a sequential increase of 3%, despite the cyclicality of our Oregon outdoor business, where sales were down $0.2M from the previous quarter and $0.5M from Q2 2023," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We were free cash flow positive for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite a large increase in CapEx this quarter as we accelerate our growth in new and existing markets. We are particularly pleased with the construction progress in New Jersey by our partner and believe it to be one of, if not the highest return on investment in the cannabis space currently and are extremely excited to soon be bringing Oregon quality cannabis to the great people of New Jersey.

We also just completed a great outdoor season where a small capital investment into a new property earlier this year resulted in final harvest numbers expected to be in excess of 9,500 pounds of whole flower, beating both our projections and previous record harvest by nearly 40%. A big thanks to our outdoor team as this record harvest, in addition to what appears to be stable or slightly better pricing than we saw last year, is expected to drive additional revenue and cash flow for our business throughout fiscal 2024.

Our year-over-year revenue and OCF growth of 28% and 156%, respectively, shows our commitment to controlling costs and our focus on producing high quality cannabis products that delight our consumers. We continue to add headcount to our business as we prepare for New Jersey and other new opportunities, building our talent base within the organization to support the next stage of growth. Our recently released strain specific packaging in Michigan has pushed our pre-packaged product mix to ~40% of sales, a new Company record, and has led to an increase in pricing and brand awareness. We are pleased with the initial traction in our Oregon outdoor craft pre-roll product and subsequent to the quarter the Company released our Yeti branded pre-roll, consisting of our premium indoor flower" continued Mr. Strickler.

"We believe our focus on genetics, and our strength in branding and distribution will allow us the opportunity to be market share leaders in new categories as we engender more customer trust and deepen the relationship we have with our existing fans.

Finally, it's time to look forward to our corporate objectives for 2024. We plan to continue to improve our production, genetics and efficiencies in core markets, gain market share in our new product categories and release additional new products, complete construction in New Jersey and have multiple harvests from phase 1, and finalize expansion into at least one additional market. I want to thank the entire Grown Rogue team for their continued efforts and look forward to updating investors on our new market efforts shortly."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Oregon Q4 2023 Q4 2022 +/- % Revenue 2.9 2.7 +7 % aEBITDA 0.9 0.9 -8 % aEBITDA Margin % 30.8 % 35.6 % -480 bps

#1 Flower brand for ten consecutive quarters, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data

The 10-pack craft outdoor pre-roll product has continued to gain market share and subsequent to the quarter the Company released our Yeti branded pre-roll, consisting of premium indoor flower

Indoor wet weight harvested in the state of Oregon YTD through November decreased 1.4% year-over-year, mixed wet weight YTD decreased 4.8%, and outdoor decreased 0.0% year-over-year, according to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Michigan Q4 2023 Q4 2022 +/- % Revenue 3.2 2.4 +53 % aEBITDA 1.3 0.9 +44 % aEBITDA Margin % 40.8 % 37.4 % +340 bps

Our recently released strain specific packaging has pushed pre-packaged product mix to ~40% of sales, a new Company record, and has led to an increase in pricing and brand awareness

Sales in Michigan in Q4 was a new record at $814M and YTD sales through October was $2.52B , on pace to be the second market in the U.S to reach $3B in a year

in Q4 was a new record at and YTD sales through October was , on pace to be the second market in the U.S to reach in a year Pricing per ounce of flower in Michigan in Q4 was the highest quarter in 2023, according to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC.

aEBITDA reconciliation



SEGMENTED aEBITDA – THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2023

Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Sales Revenue 2,895,880 3,187,600 438,811 - 6,522,291 Costs of goods sold, excluding fair value ("FV") adjustments (1,767,745) (1,236,045) (84,005) - (3,087,795) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 1,128,135 1,951,555 354,806 - 3,434,496 Net fair value adjustments 1,052,386 (73,521) - - 978,865 Gross profit 2,180,521 1,878,034 354,806 - 4,413,361 Operating expenses:









General and administration 539,808 837,628 - 504,313 1,881,389 Depreciation and amortization 27,654 146,657 - 24,508 198,819 Share based compensation - - - 97,256 97,256 Other income and expense:









Loss on sale of assets - (13,881) - - - Interest and accretion (83,397) (46,235) - (384,618) (514,250) Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - - (3,884,176) (3,884,176) Other income and expense

13,133 - 21,091 34,224 Net income (loss) before income tax 1,529,662 847,126 354,806 (4,744,667) (2,013,073) Income tax - 139,853 - 13,543 153,396 Net income after tax 1,529,662 707,273 354,806 (4,758,210) (2,166,469) Add back (deduct) from net income after tax:









Net FV adjustments in costs of goods sold (1,052,386)73,521



(978,865)

Amortization of property & equipment included in cost of sales 302,295 185,922 - - 488,217 Interest and accretion expense 83,397 46,235 - 384,618 514,250 Amortization of property and equipment 27,654 146,657 - 24,508 198,819 Share-based compensation - - - 97,256 97,256 Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - - 3,884,176 3,884,176 Income tax expense - 139,853 - 13,543 153,396 EBITDA 890,622 1,299,461 354,806 (483,222) 2,061,667 Add back to EBITDA:









Compliance costs - - - 24,020 24,020 Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests - - - 10,000 10,000 aEBITDA 890,622 1,299,461 354,806 (449,202) 2,095,687 aEBITDA margin % 30.8 % 40.8 % 80.9 % - 32.1 %

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. More recently, the Company successfully expanded our platform to Michigan. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizing profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft quality product at fir prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com

For further information: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Director of Business Development and IR, [email protected], (458) 226-2100