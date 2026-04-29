- Programs aim to provide more opportunities for Para athletes to reach their potential

- NSOs, PSOs, and local Para sport organizations encouraged to apply

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) has launched two new granting programs designed to bolster the Para sport system in Canada, framing access to sport while providing support to athletes, coaches, and Para sport programs along the Paralympic development pathway towards the Paralympic Games.

Funded by the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, the two programs – the Future Paralympians Grant and Paralympic Sport Discovery Days – are expected to grant $280,000 this year to sport organizations across the country, including national sport organizations (NSOs), provincial sport organizations (PSOs), and other local groups dedicated to advancing Para sport programming and supporting Para athletes.

These two new grants are an evolution of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund, CPC's main granting program for the past 10 years which made a significant impact on increasing high quality Para sport opportunities in Canada. Through this duration, CPC granted more than $1.68 million, with 175 funded projects and 110 organizations across the country receiving support. Eligible organizations are now encouraged to apply to the Future Paralympians Grant or Paralympic Sport Discovery Days programs.

"These grants are the result of extensive consultation and ongoing conversation with our members, community, and partners to help address gaps in the Para sport system," said Catherine Gosselin- Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Focused investment is required to advance Para sport across the country, ensure Canadian success on the international stage, and provide athletes with the best resources and opportunities to develop in optimal environments and to reach their full potential.

"We are thrilled to launch these new funding programs and expect them to increase impact across the Canadian Paralympic sport system, with long-term effects on Para sport development."

The two grants have different, but complementary, purposes:

Future Paralympians Grant

The Future Paralympians Grant supports programs on the Paralympic pathway, helping athletes who are on the development pathway reach their goals while ensuring long-term, sustainable success in Paralympic sport.

Funding may support high-performance skill development, enhanced training environments, national development camps, or coaching learning and development programs.

Paralympic Sport Discovery Days

Grants for Paralympic Sport Discovery Days will support sport organizations in hosting high quality athlete identification events where individuals with a disability can explore Para sport opportunities and receive the support needed to take the next steps.

It aims to strengthen a critical gap in Canada's Para sport system: athlete identification, recruitment, and athlete transfer. This direct investment in targeted events to engage with prospective Para athletes will increase the depth and sustainability of Canada's Para athlete pool.

The deadline to apply for 2026-27 grants is June 5, 2026.

For more information on the new grants, including how to apply, please visit: Paralympic.ca/sports/funding-opportunities.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700