- Canada claims three gold, four silver, eight bronze

- Two medals won on Sunday: silver in Para ice hockey and bronze for Eriksson and guide Smith in Para alpine skiing

CORTINA, Italy, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games officially came to an end on Sunday, with Natalie Wilkie and Mark Ideson carrying the flag for Canada at the Closing Ceremony. The Canadian Paralympic Team concluded the nine days of competition with 15 medals – three gold, four silver, and eight bronze.

On the last day of the Games, Kalle Eriksson and guide Sierra Smith added a third podium to their Games total, winning bronze in the men's visually impaired slalom. They leave Milano Cortina 2026 with one silver and two bronze in their first Games.

The Canadian Paralympic Team concluded the nine days of competition with 15 medals – three gold, four silver, and eight bronze. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Commitee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Canada's Para ice hockey team took silver for the third straight Games, falling to their American rivals 6-2 in the final. Down 1-0 after the first period, Canada tied it up early in the second but following another U.S. goal a few minutes later trailed the rest of the game. Liam Hickey scored both of Canada's goals.

With 15 total medals, Canada finishes sixth in the standings by total medals and eighth by total gold medals.

OVERALL MEDAL TOTAL

GOLD – 3

SILVER – 4

BRONZE – 8

TOTAL – 15

CLICK HERE for the complete list of medals won by the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team.

"I am so proud of every athlete on the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team for their performances," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "We've had every emotion here from athletes achieving historic and career-best results, athletes with new personal bests, and athletes who have felt disappointment. No matter what, every member of this team put forth their best efforts, and it has been incredible to watch them all put it out there on the snow and ice the past nine days. Congratulations to the entire team, and I can't wait to keep supporting and cheering on this group as they continue competing on the world stage."

"It has been a special Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, bringing together the world in celebration of Para sport," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The Games are an incredible example how sport can unite, break down barriers, and foster greater inclusion and accessibility, and we have seen that here this week. We thank all Canadians for their immense support. From watching on CBC/Radio-Canada, following along on social media, and donating through Fill The Stands, we could feel the support, and this is all so important as we seek to provide more people across Canada with the opportunity to experience the power of Para sport."

"Congratulations to all the athletes, coaches, and support staff who have worked so hard over the past many years and this week for their successes at the Games," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We have had many moments to celebrate here in Italy from both experienced and first-time Paralympians, with exciting performances as well from up-and-coming athletes. As we look ahead to 2030 and beyond, Para sport is growing across the world and competition is fiercer. We will look to advance Para sport in Canada even more to provide the best resources for the athletes to achieve their Paralympic goals."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Canada won medals in each winter sport: Para nordic skiing – Para biathlon (4 medals) and Para cross-country skiing (3), Para alpine skiing (5), Para snowboard (1), wheelchair curling (1), and Para ice hockey (1)

30 athletes are going home with a medal from Italy

Para nordic skier Natalie Wilkie (two gold, one silver, one bronze) captured the most medals for Canda with four. She now has 11 Paralympic medals through three Games.

Four athletes are multi-medallists: Wilkie, Kalle Eriksson and guide Sierra Smith (three medals), and Mark Arendz (two medals). Arendz is now a 14-time Paralympic medallist.

Nine athletes won their first-ever Paralympic medals at Milano Cortina; Eight of those athletes were competing at their first Paralympic Games

18 medallists from the Beijing Games also going home with medals in Italy

Canada won gold in wheelchair curling for the first time since 2014, becoming the only country to ever go undefeated through the entire tournament

At 63 years and 10 months old, wheelchair curling's Ina Forrest was Canada's oldest medallist. She is the world's most decorated wheelchair curler with now three Paralympic gold and two bronze medals in her five Games.

The youngest member of the Canadian Paralympic Team to win a medal is Mathieu Lelievre from Para ice hockey at 20 years and nine months.

In addition to the medallists, Canada had nine more Top 5 finishes as well as 15 more Top 8 finishes

Medallists by province: Ontario (14), British Columbia (5), Quebec (4), Alberta (3), Saskatchewan (2), Prince Edward Island (1), Newfoundland & Labrador (1)

Canadians can still show their support for the Canadian Paralympic Team and the next generation of Para athletes through the last day of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's #FillTheStands campaign, which has raised over $326,000. Supporters can purchase a virtual seat for $25 and share their message to the team, creating a swell of support for the athletes from coast to coast to coast while raising money for the development and growth of Para sport in Canada. To purchase your seat, please visit Paralympic.ca/FillTheStands.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: A total of 50 athletes, including guides, competed for Canada in six sports at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from March 6-15.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS - [LINK] LIST OF MEDIA CONTACTS BY SPORT: https://paralympic.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/MC26-Media-Attache-Contact-List-1.pdf | For interview requests with the athletes during the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, please contact the specific sport media attaché | Nicole Watts, Canadian Paralympic Team Communications Lead, [email protected], 613-462-2700 (WhatsApp)