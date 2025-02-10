In the first 11 months of 2024, Canada imported olive oil and extra virgin olive oil from Italy worth 98.3 million euros (approximately 12,142 tons). Projecting this result for the missing month (December), the final estimated value is around 107.3 million, representing a 29.4% increase compared to 2023. In terms of volume, the variation will show a slight increase compared to the 13,695 tons imported in 2023.

The consumption of olive oil in Canada has seen an upward trajectory, with an emphasis on incorporating olive oil into everyday cooking, baking, and salad dressings. Chefs and home cooks are recognizing the versatility of extra virgin olive oil, not only as a dressing but also as a key ingredient in various recipes, from marinades to finishing oils that enhance the flavor of dishes.

The popularity of EU and Italian olive oil can also be attributed to increased awareness of its health benefits, including heart health and its role as a key component of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes whole foods and healthy fats. Additionally, the rise of cooking shows, food bloggers, and social media has sparked interest in culinary experimentation, encouraging consumers to find ways to incorporate olive oil into their daily meals.

"Canadians are becoming more discerning about the quality of their ingredients, and Italian olive oil stands out for its rich flavor and authenticity," said Pierpaola Occhiuto, Presidenti of L'Olivicola Cosentina, promoter of the campaign "Pure Olive Oil from Europe". "As more consumers embrace the Mediterranean diet and its health benefits, we expect that the demand for high-quality olive oils will continue to grow."

