The "Pure Olive Oil from Europe" campaign aims to educate consumers, industry professionals and KOLs about the health benefits, culinary versatility, and sustainable practices behind premium European olive oils. Attendees of SIAL Canada can look forward to daily cooking sessions and tastings that will showcase the rich flavours and uses of these high-quality products.

"We are thrilled to bring the 'Pure Olive Oil from Europe' campaign to SIAL Canada 2025," said Massimino Magliocchi, President of the Olivicola Cosentina. "Our participation offers a unique opportunity to engage with Canadian consumers, industry experts and key KOLs, highlighting the quality, safety and exclusive taste of European olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil. The cooking sessions will demonstrate the versatility of EU olive oil in both traditional and contemporary cooking, being it European or Canadian."

Throughout the show, Chef Luciano Schipano will lead interactive cooking sessions, illustrating how to incorporate pure European olive oil into a variety of delicious dishes. Attendees will have the chance to taste these creations firsthand, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of how olive oil can elevate culinary experiences.

In addition to the cooking sessions, the booth will feature information on the diverse origins of European olive oils, their production methods, and their health benefits, underlining the EU's commitment to quality, safety and sustainability in agriculture.

Visit the Pure Olive Oil from Europe booth # 721 @ SIAL Canada to participate in the cooking demonstrations, enjoy tastings, and discover the artistry behind EU olive oils.

Join us in celebrating the rich heritage and flavours of European olive oil at SIAL Canada 2025! Enjoy. It's from Europe"

