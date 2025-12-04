Jocelyn Poirier will lead corporate affairs as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Touchette proudly unveils the formation of Touchette Corporation, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's strategic evolution toward becoming a globally recognized enterprise.

Touchette Corporation was designed as a dynamic and scalable corporate structure, purpose-built to fortify governance, enhance organizational agility, and drive strategic alignment across the Groupe Touchette ecosystem. The phased implementation will ensure seamless integration of corporate functions and underpin the Group's ambitious growth trajectory.

Under the stewardship of Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Touchette Corporation will serve as a catalyst for operational excellence, enterprise risk management, financial stewardship, and sustainable value creation.

As part of this transformative initiative, Groupe Touchette announces the appointment of Mr. Jocelyn Poirier as Chief Corporate Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Poirier will oversee all facets of corporate affairs, including governance, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, legal strategy, corporate communications, strategic planning, and institutional relations.

"The creation of Touchette Corporation reflects our commitment to building an agile, disciplined, and high-performing organization. Jocelyn brings distinguished strategic leadership and a proven track record in organizational transformation, which will be instrumental in realizing our corporate ambitions," stated Nicolas Touchette, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Touchette.

A seasoned executive, law graduate from Université de Sherbrooke, and member of the Barreau du Québec, Jocelyn Poirier is renowned for strategic and collaborative leadership. With extensive cross-sector experience, Mr. Poirier has spearheaded major organizational transformations and contributed to the sustained performance improvement of leading enterprises.

Throughout his career, Mr. Poirier has held leadership roles in professional services, media, telecommunications, retail, information technology, and real estate, managing teams through periods of transformation, turnaround, and growth. He possesses deep expertise in restructuring, operational professionalization, and organizational value creation.

Groupe Touchette is also pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Dubé as Associate Vice President, Corporate Finance. A CPA by training, Annie brings over 25 years of experience in finance and management. She began her career at Deloitte as an auditor and went on to hold key roles in the telecommunications and media sectors before joining Groupe Touchette in 2014. She initially led financial planning and budgeting and, since 2022, has focused on corporate finance, spearheading numerous strategic acquisition projects, as well as managing banking relationships and financing initiatives.

"Having worked with Annie for many years, I have witnessed her remarkable growth. Her expertise, unwavering ethics, and rigor make her a respected leader and a strategic partner essential to our organization," said Frédéric Poussard, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Touchette and all its subsidiaries.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette employs over 1,800 people and has a presence across Canada with more than 40 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit grtouchette.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

For further information: Groupe Touchette, Anne-Marie Larochelle, Marketing Director, [email protected]